LanzaTech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

CHICAGO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials and feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following upcoming investor events:

  • Evercore ISI’s Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York City, June 12, 2024
  • J.P. Morgan’s Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York City, June 17 - 18, 2024
  • Roth’s London Conference in London, U.K., June 25 – 27, 2024

LanzaTech’s latest investor materials are available at https://ir.lanzatech.com/.

About LanzaTech
LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, and On, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Kate Walsh
VP, Investor Relations & Tax
Investor.Relations@lanzatech.com

Media
Kit McDonnell
Director of Communications
press@lanzatech.com


