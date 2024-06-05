Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi Announces New Wisdom Pathways Leadership Courses

Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi has recently announced two new vocational trainings as part of the Wisdom Pathways Program.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi is known across the U.S. as a leader in holistic wellness practices. In addition to offering in-person and online classes in yoga, tai chi, and Qigong, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi, in partnership with the Institute of Brain Education (IBE), also offers vocational training to interested students as part of the Wisdom Pathways Program.

The new Wisdom Pathways courses include:

Qigong Instructor: June 21–26 (Online)

Qigong Instructor teaches the fundamental exercises and principles of Qigong to support mobility, inner peace, longevity, and stress management. The 50-hour course includes teachings on the origin of Qigong, Qigong principles and basic practices, as well as Qigong styles.

Brain Education Trainer: June 21–26 (SMC)

Brain Education Trainer focuses on personal development, leadership, self-management, and successful aging and how these principles relate to the brain. The 50-hour instructor course covers general Brain Education principles and applies Brain Education for self-care, personal development, learning, and successful aging.

Courses are taught by some of the most experienced trainers from Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi. Certification through IBE as part of the Wisdom Pathways program may benefit anyone hoping to launch a career as a coach, trainer, or instructor.

Students will have the opportunity to master the principles of physical health, emotional wellness, and spiritual growth through immersion in a comprehensive, step-by-step curriculum. Completing one or more of the Wisdom Pathways courses will empower participants to help themselves and others achieve optimal health and fulfillment.

Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi understands that modern challenges to wellness require innovative and holistic solutions. Without strategies rooted in self-awareness and self-care, coping with issues such as financial instability, climate change, and unprecedented technological advances can be extremely difficult.

Wisdom Pathways is an integrated coaching program designed to help individuals stay focused on their core goals and build a healthy, sustainable future for themselves and others. The program teaches principles and practical techniques that can aid leaders in creating personal wellness, navigating organizational challenges, and helping team members achieve fulfillment.

All Wisdom Pathways graduates will be eligible to receive certification through the IBE Certification program. The IBE Coaching Program is provided by the Institute of Brain Education and is an Arizona state-approved vocational school.

In addition to launching their individual careers, certified coaches are encouraged to support coexistence projects through IBE. This support creates an opportunity for coaches to help build a global community that is dedicated to the promotion of coexistence in all aspects of life.

For more information, visit https://info.bodynbrain.com/wp/.

About Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi

Body & Brain offers yoga, tai chi qigong, and a wide variety of mind-body practices online and in-studio for holistic fitness and self-care. Founder Ilchi Lee began sharing his transformative principles with a single stroke patient forty years ago. His audience grew, and his principles became known as Brain Education. Today, this curriculum is practiced in over 75 Body & Brain locations nationwide and by a variety of non-profit, educational, and wellness organizations around the world.