Panama Pacific International Exposition Society has decided to add Tiens Group as a governing unit

Tiens Group joins Panama Pacific Exposition, earning global recognition for its Cordyceps Sinensis Mycelium Capsules and brand impact.

TianJin, China, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION SOCIETY, PANAMA CANAL HISTORICAL SOCIETY, PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION COMMITTEE and PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION ASSOCIATION have decided to propose adding Tiens Group as a governing unit. This is in recognition of the significant impact of Tiens Group in the global business landscape and its commendable contributions to local economic growth and social welfare initiatives. Tiens Group meets the membership conditions and requirements of our society. This will help you promote the prosperity and development of global and Chinese commercial culture.







The Panama Pacific International Exposition honorary awards play an important role in supporting the growth of global brands. These awards recognize enterprises and brands that have demonstrated outstanding achievements globally. These awards are not only the highest honor in the industry, but also symbolize the competitiveness and influence of enterprises internationally. Companies receiving honorary awards from the Panama Pacific International Exposition can claim that their products and services are widely recognized and praised by consumers globally. Such recognition helps to enhance brand awareness and reputation, strengthening the enterprise’s confidence and cohesion. This, in turn, encourages continuous innovation and development.

On March 18, 2024, Tiens Group Hong Kong submitted its Tiens Cordyceps Sinensis Mycelium Capsules to the PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION SOCIETY in California, USA and other international organizations for consideration in the selection of the 2024 Panama Pacific International Exposition Expert Panel. For international testing and certification, including an audit of SGS, a world-renowned third-party authority. As one of Tiens Group’s most important products, the participation of Tiens Cordyceps Sinensis Mycelium Capsules contributed to the company’s global expansion, enhancing the international reputation for this major health company.

Winning the prestigious Panama World Expo Gold Medal for Tiens Cordyceps Sinensis Mycelium Capsules is a testament to the product’s quality. Representatives of Tiens Group anticipated that the product would stand out in the expert panel’s selection, gain international recognition, and bring honor and achievements to Tiens Group. This award not only demonstrates the quality of the product, but also reflects Tiens Group's long-term commitment to research and development, innovation and the pursuit of excellence. Tiens Group believes that only by continuously innovating and striving for excellence will it remain at the forefront of the global market.

