Abivax releases the results of its May 30, 2024 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting





PARIS, France, June 4, 2024 – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, held its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on May 30, 2024 (the “General Meeting”), which was chaired by Mr. Marc de Garidel, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abivax (“Board”).

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions proposed by the Board and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2023 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board related to financial transactions.

The shareholders have also ratified the appointment of Mr. Troy Ignelzi, Dr. June Lee and Ms. Camilla Soenderby as Board members.

Details on the vote results will be available on the Company’s website (www.abivax.com).

About Obefazimod

Obefazimod, Abivax’s lead investigational drug candidate, is an orally administered small molecule that was demonstrated to potentially enhance the expression of a single microRNA, miR-124. Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with UC have generated positive data, resulting in the initiation of a pivotal global Phase 3 clinical trial program (ABTECT Program), with first patients enrolled in the United States in October 2022. Initiation of a Phase 2b clinical trial in Crohn’s disease is expected in Q3 2024, and exploration of potential combination therapy opportunities in UC is ongoing.



About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @Abivax.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

