A Culinary Journey Unveiled: Karen Katz's Memoir "Getting Sauced"
New Food Memoir Takes Readers Behind the Scenes of Food Television
GETTING SAUCED is one big heaping dish of deliciousness.”RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the vibrant kitchens of Long Island to the sizzling sets of Emeril Live, author Karen Katz invites readers on an exhilarating gastronomic odyssey with her new memoir, "Getting Sauced". Released June 4, 2024 (Morgan James Publishing), this captivating narrative offers a backstage pass into the enthralling world of early food television, seasoned with humor, heart, and a dash of culinary magic.
— EMERIL LAGASSE, chef, restaurateur, author, and TV host
As the executive producer of Emeril Live during its pinnacle, Karen Katz experienced firsthand the whirlwind of excitement, chaos, and creativity that unfolded behind the scenes. "Getting Sauced" delves deep into the inner workings of food television production, serving readers a delectable dish-by-dish account of Karen's journey from culinary novice to television luminary.
Karen's upbringing in Long Island, where Lipton Soup Mix and orange juice reigned supreme in the kitchen, laid the foundation for her flavorful adventures. From humble beginnings to haute cuisine, her narrative charts a course from Mrs. Paul's Fish Sticks to Michelin-starred delicacies, offering readers a taste of the glutton-to-glamour transformation that defined her culinary evolution.
But "Getting Sauced" is more than just a memoir of culinary conquests; it's a star-studded affair featuring a culinary Who's Who. From Emeril Lagasse and Julia Child to Bobby Flay and Martha Stewart, Karen's encounters with these culinary titans are infused with wisdom, wit, and a generous helping of inspiration.
"Each chef I worked with taught me not only how to cook, but how to infuse every dish with love and enthusiasm," reflects Karen Katz, whose distinguished career spans over 1500 hours of television programming. With accolades including "Emeril Live," "The Next Great Baker," and "Fit for Fashion," Karen's expertise has graced networks and platforms around the globe, from Food Network to Japan’s NHK.
In "Getting Sauced," Karen invites readers into her world, offering a glimpse behind the camera and into the kitchens where culinary dreams are brought to life. From the streets of Hoboken to the jungles of Malaysia, her adventures have taken her far and wide, but it is Brooklyn, New York, that she proudly calls home.
"Getting Sauced" is available in trade paperback format. With its release scheduled for June 4, 2024, readers can embark on a savory journey through the exciting world of food television, guided by the seasoned expertise and infectious enthusiasm of Karen Katz.
About the Author
Karen Katz is a veteran executive producer and writer with over 1500 hours of television programming to her credit. Her illustrious career includes producing for networks such as Food Network, Discovery Networks, BBC, and more. With a passion for food and storytelling, Karen's memoir, "Getting Sauced," offers readers an intimate glimpse into the captivating world of food television. She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. Follow Karen on Instagram @thekatztales and www.thekatztales.com.
About Morgan James Publishing
Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, and entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.
For interviews, review copies, and book information contact Andrea Burnett, aburnettpr@gmail.com or (650)207-0917.
Book Details:
Getting Sauced by Karen Katz
ISBN: 9781636983103 | Trade Paperback | Pages: 268 | Price: $19.95 USD / $25.95 CAD
Publication Date: June 4, 2024
