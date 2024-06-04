Submit Release
EZCORP to Participate in June Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) today announced its participation in the following conferences:

  • 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
    Tim Jugmans, CFO
    Wednesday, June 12, 2024
    Jay Conference – Bryant Park, New York, NY
    Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 11:30am ET
  • Jefferies Consumer Conference
    Lachie Given, CEO
    Tim Jugmans, CFO
    Monday and Tuesday, June 17-18, 2024
    Nantucket, MA
    Conducting meetings throughout the days

The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ezcorp.com.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Company Contacts:

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: 1 (512) 314-2220

Jean Marie Young
Managing Director, Three Part Advisors
Three Part Advisors
Email: jyoung@threepa.com
Phone: 1 (631) 418-4339

Source: EZCORP, Inc.


