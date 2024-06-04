HashiCorp and AWS sign strategic collaboration agreement to expand joint product and go-to-market initiatives

Expanded collaboration will see increased investments to develop new customer solutions and go-to-market efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers implement infrastructure and security lifecycle management. Under this five-year agreement, AWS and HashiCorp will expand investments in co-innovation and go-to-market collaboration on behalf of customers.



AWS and HashiCorp have a long history of working closely together. HashiCorp was recognized as AWS’ Security Partner of the Year in North America in 2022 and Global Collaboration Partner of the Year in 2023. The AWS provider for HashiCorp Terraform, a critical tool for developers, surpassed two billion downloads in 2023, highlighting the widespread demand for standardized infrastructure as code. HashiCorp has earned multiple AWS competencies, including DevOps, Containers, Security, and Migration & Modernization, demonstrating technical proficiency and customer success on AWS. The strategic collaboration agreement will see AWS and HashiCorp continue to invest in co-developed solutions, customer programs, and sales engagement initiatives.

HashiCorp’s products provide a unified solution to build on AWS, replacing fragmented workflows with a standardized approach and a system of record for the cloud. Under the collaboration, customers can expect an enhanced AWS Terraform experience with immediate support for new AWS features and services. This joint effort will also accelerate customer initiatives through proof-of-concept support and the expansion of AWS Marketplace programs.

As part of the agreement, AWS and HashiCorp will co-develop comprehensive Terraform policies that provide expert guidance on architecting, configuring, and operating on AWS. These solutions will include policies for additional AWS services and ensure compliance with standards set by governing bodies such as CIS, HIPAA, FINOS, and the AWS Well-Architected Framework. This joint effort will help accelerate customer time-to-value, mitigate implementation risk, and provide a framework to address outcome driven use-cases surrounding security and compliance.

“With Terraform Enterprise, I just click the button, and it does all the legwork for me,” says Joe Brinkman, Engineering Manager, Cloud Operations at Earnin. Now, the Earnin cloud ops team can write Terraform configurations for Terraform Enterprise with just a few lines of code and provision workspaces in minutes, and it has visibility into all source code. As a result, provisioning and other operations processes are now 5 times faster, representing a 400 percent rate of acceleration.

"AWS has been a critical partner to HashiCorp, and we're excited to expand our partnership and develop new customer solutions together," said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. "This collaboration will enable us to support customers in managing the full lifecycle of cloud security and infrastructure to ensure efficient deployment on AWS."

"As we continue our collaboration with HashiCorp, we're focused on delivering seamless, secure, and scalable cloud solutions to our customers," said Deepak Singh, VP of Compute Services, AWS. "This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and customer success, leveraging the strengths of both AWS and HashiCorp to empower developers and businesses worldwide."

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, helping organizations automate their multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.

