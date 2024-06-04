Female Arrested in a Northwest Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a traffic crash that occurred at 6th and D Streets NW.

On Monday, June 3, 2024, at approximately 1:11 p.m., a 22-year-old woman walked away from her family while at Washington Hospital Center. At the same time, a Mazda SUV pulled up to the front of the hospital and the driver exited the Mazda to obtain a wheelchair for her mother, who was riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The 22-year-old woman entered the driver’s seat of the Mazda and drove away with the mother inside the vehicle.

At approximately 1:29 p.m., the Mazda was traveling northbound in the 400 block of 6th Street, Northwest. As the suspect attempted to turn left onto D Street, Northwest, the suspect failed to negotiate the turn and collided with the building at 601 D Street, Northwest. The suspect exited the Mazda and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended immediately by a MPD captain.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has been identified as 55-year-old Leslie Marie Gaines, of Northeast.

After consulting with the United States Attorney’s Office, the suspect, 22-year-old Kayla Kenisha Brown, of Southeast, was charged with Felony Murder, Kidnapping, and Carjacking.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death for the decedent.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals for their assistance at the scene of the crash.

