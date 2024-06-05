Daughter of Disabled Air Force Veteran Releases Fiction Novel "Tinker's Affliction"
I'm so excited to share the adventures of Tinker Thompson with you. Tinker's Affliction is a magical journey with a supernatural twist.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Encarnacion recently released her new fiction novel, "Tinker's Affliction."
— Dana Encarnacion
Description:
"The book centers around the life of Tinker Thompson, a seemingly normal girl in foster care. She is a world renowned child protégé known for her out of this world inventions, from curing deadly diseases to turning humanity into couch potatoes. But despite her countless accomplishments she has always dreamed about having a family of her own. Now months away from being booted out of her foster home, Tinker has given up on wishing for a family, until one day, a family requests to see her. What she thought was going to be a routine twenty-four hour trial turned out to be the family she had always been wishing for.
But this family isn't your average white picket fence family... and neither are their friends.
Especially the boy next door who seems to never leave her side.
Tinker knows that her new family is hiding a secret. But how will they react when they find out that she too has a secret of her own..."
Dana is a 24 year old author whose mother is a disabled Air Force veteran who was injured in the line of duty. The 584 page novel is a combination of fantasy, young adult adventure and budding romance. The mother/daughter duo reside in Charlotte, NC. Dana's future plans include an entire series based on Tinker's adventures.
Tinker's Affliction is available on Barnes and Noble Online, Amazon and several online retailers.
Amazon link to buy: https://rb.gy/by8egv
Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/tinkers-affliction-dana-encarnacion/1145669422?ean=2940185960356
#book, #tinkersaffliction, #fostercare, #novel, #youngadult
Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Author Dana Encarnacion Thanking Her Fans