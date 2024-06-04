Submit Release
 Celebrating Excellence in Alberta Cleantech - Winners Announced in Foresight's Second Alberta Cleantech Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta’s cleantech community is making tremendous progress towards a net zero future. Innovators and leaders, investors and supporters, industries and adopters—Alberta is pioneering climate change solutions with fresh and innovative ideas.

Foresight Canada is excited to announce four climate champions and the winners of the second annual Alberta Cleantech Awards, presented on May 28 in Calgary. These awards showcase Alberta-grown game-changers in the cleantech ecosystem, celebrating their drive, talent, and passion.

“Alberta is home to some of Canada’s most talented and passionate cleantech innovators, ecosystem supporters, and champions. Their work is abating emissions in some of our most critical economic sectors, and getting Canada one step closer to achieving our net zero ambitions. We are thrilled to shine the spotlight on a few of them in the second annual Alberta Cleantech Awards.” - Jeanette Jackson CEO, Foresight Canada

Congratulations to our winners:

Venture of the Year: A cleantech venture positioned to take a leadership role on the global innovation stage

Funder of the Year: A funder, investor, government program, or VC championing a net zero economy by investing in cleantech ventures.

Ecosystem Supporter of the Year: An organization championing the growth and development of cleantech in AB through the support of climate-focused entrepreneurs, programs, ecosystem development, thought leadership, and community building

Adopter of the Year: A leading organization, company, or group adopting or championing sustainable practices in their industry

The Alberta Cleantech Awards would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors and partners.

The 2024 AB Cleantech Awards are presented by Foresight and Export Development Canada | Exportation et développement Canada, with support from Bonsai Growth Solutions, Fasken, and MNP.

Media Sponsor: Carbon Life Media

Event hosted in partnership with: SVG Thrive


Contact: info@foresightcac.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


