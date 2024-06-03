In astorypublished online Sunday, June 2, Talk Business & Politics reports on our analyses of teen births and teen birth spacing in Arkansas and discusses the findings with ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. Theanalysesare part of our continuing focus on maternal health and the many factors contributing to the state’s poor maternal health outcomes.
For more information on maternal and infant health in Arkansas, see ourtopic page.
You just read:
ACHI Study: Many Teen Moms Give Birth Again Soon After
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.