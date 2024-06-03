Submit Release
ACHI Study: Many Teen Moms Give Birth Again Soon After

In a story published online Sunday, June 2, Talk Business & Politics reports on our analyses of teen births and teen birth spacing in Arkansas and discusses the findings with ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. The analyses are part of our continuing focus on maternal health and the many factors contributing to the state’s poor maternal health outcomes.

For more information on maternal and infant health in Arkansas, see our topic page.

