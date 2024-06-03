Submit Release
News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Dragon Tea in Honolulu

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO DRAGON TEA IN HONOLULU

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 3, 2024                                                                                                  24-071

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Dragon Tea due to sewage overflow. The establishment is located at 1339 N. School St. Unit 104, Honolulu, HI 96817.

The food establishment, operated by Dragon Tea LLC, received the red placard during a routine inspection on June 3, 2024, and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and the violationresolved. During the inspection, the DOH inspector noted critical violation(s) including:

  • Sewage overflow in the kitchen

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

# # #

 

About

The Department of Health Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: Kristen.Wong@doh.hawaii.gov

Phone: 808-586-4407

News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Dragon Tea in Honolulu

