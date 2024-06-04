Sites Reservoir project clears hurdle thanks to streamlining law

The Sites Reservoir will capture water during wet seasons and store it for use during drier seasons – holding up to 1.5 million acre-feet of water, enough for 3 million households’ yearly usage. It has received a total of $46.75 million in early funding from the state. In all, Sites is eligible for $875.4 million of Proposition 1 funding. Total project cost is estimated at $4 billion.

How it works

Why it’s important

The project will help California maintain a resilient water supply in the face of climate change, weather extremes, and water scarcity.

Sites Reservoir is critical to California’s ​​Water Supply Strategy and meeting our goal of expanding above and below ground water storage capacity by 4 million acre feet.

How we got here