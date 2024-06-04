Flow Meters Market Set for Robust Growth, Driven by IoT and Industrial Demand

Emergen Research Logo

The global flow meters market size was USD 8.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flow meters market, valued at USD 8.20 billion in 2022, is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% through the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing use of automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) in flow rate measurement, coupled with industrial efforts towards digital transformation and efficiency improvements.

IoT Flow Meters Transform Water Management

As global water levels decrease, efficient water management becomes critical. IoT-enabled flow meters offer a cost-effective solution for monitoring and measuring water flow in pipes. These devices compute water volume and flow rate, sending data to the cloud for real-time tracking and resource management. IoT flow meters are particularly valued for their long battery life and real-time alerts via SMS or email.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2722

Security and Efficiency in IoT Flow Meters

IoT flow meters ensure data security through password protections and Transport Layer Security (TLS) during data transfer. They process signals from measurement chambers using advanced algorithms, transmitting data to users via cloud storage or local interfaces.

Key Market Drivers

The adoption of flow meters in the water and wastewater and oil & gas (O&G) sectors significantly contributes to market growth. In the O&G sector, accurate fluid flow measurement is vital for safe and efficient operations, particularly in enhanced oil recovery methods. Similarly, water and wastewater treatment facilities rely on flow meters to ensure the sustainable treatment and quality of water.

Market Challenges

Despite their advantages, the high initial costs of magnetic and Coriolis flow meters can hinder market growth. These meters, while precise and reliable, involve expensive materials and advanced technologies, leading to higher costs. Additionally, fluctuating prices of materials like metals and polymers further impact the overall cost of flow meters.

Emerging Market Trends

Wireless and non-invasive flow sensors are gaining popularity due to their convenience and adaptability. These innovative devices use technologies like ultrasonic vibrations to measure flow rates without direct contact with the liquid, making them ideal for applications where shutting down systems is impractical.

Get Brochure of the Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2722

Market Segment Insights

Type Dynamics: Differential pressure flow meters dominated the market in 2022 due to their affordability and widespread use. Electromagnetic flow meters are also expected to see significant growth due to their advantages in measuring fluid flow with minimal maintenance needs.

Measured Medium: The liquid segment is projected to hold a significant market share owing to the accuracy and efficiency of liquid flow measurements. The gas segment is also expected to grow steadily due to the rising demand for precise gas flow measurement.

End-Use Industry: The water and wastewater segment is anticipated to lead the market, driven by the need for accurate measurements in various applications. The oil & gas sector is expected to register rapid growth due to the demand for precise fluid flow measurement.

Flow Meters Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global flow meters market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective flow meters solutions.

Some major players included in the global flow meters market report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

General Electric

Hitachi High-Tech India Private Limited

HÖNTZSCH GMBH & CO. KG

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Schneider Electric

Badger Meter, Inc.

Seametrics

Thermal Instrument India Pvt. Ltd.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Litre Meter Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Sensirion AG

SICK AG

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2722

Flow Meters Latest Industry Updates

On 11 October 2022, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) announced the introduction of the KROHNE FLEXMAG 4050 C electromagnetic flowmeter to the biopharmaceutical industry. It strengthens the company's position as a supplier of whole-solution packages for clients using fluid path processes, as it is a highly precise and dependable flow measuring device that interfaces effortlessly with other WMFTS products. Customers of WMFTS can confirm the precise flow conditions of Watson-Marlow pumps that are compatible by using KROHNE FLEXMAG 4050 C electromagnetic flowmeter.

On 16 June 2020, ABB announced the development of Sensyflow FMT700-P Compact thermal mass flowmeter, aimed at optimizing the application of hydrogen for powering electric trains in the automotive sector. Test benches may now measure air intake of an engine using the Sensyflow FMT700-P Compact thermal mass flowmeter, adding to their lineup of products. This flowmeter can be used to fine-tune the effectiveness of cells that use air and hydrogen to make electricity, only discharging water as waste. It is accurate to within 0.8% of the reading over a range of extensible and adjustable measurement units.

Flow Meters Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global flow meters market on the basis of type, product type, end-use industry, application, sales channel, measured medium, power type, pipe size, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Differential Pressure (DP)

Positive Displacement (PD)

Electromagnetic

In-line Magnetic Flowmeters

Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters

Insertion

Ultrasonic

Clamp-on

Spool Pieces

Insertion

In-line

Coriolis

Turbine

Vortex

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Analog

Digital

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas (O&G)

Chemicals

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Refinery & Petrochemicals

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Direct Sales

Distributors

Measured Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Liquid

Gases

Steam

Power Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Electric

Solar

Battery Powered

Pipe Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

2 inches

4 inches

6 inches

More than 6 inches

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global flow meters market is set to expand significantly, driven by technological advancements and increasing industrial demands. The integration of IoT and other advanced technologies in flow meters is revolutionizing water management and various industrial processes, ensuring precise and efficient operations.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.