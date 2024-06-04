Submit Release
Small Coaching Businesses Get a Boost from Free Client Acquisition Masterclasses

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support coaches and consultants aiming to grow their businesses, coaching industry leader Christian Mickelsen has launched a series of virtual, no-charge, interactive masterclass-style business seminars.

"It is my strong belief that coaching is the greatest force for change on the planet, yet there are deeply transformational coaches who struggle to get clients and charge for the true value of their work. But it's not that complicated," said Christian Mickelsen.

Despite the significant growth in the number of professional coaches worldwide, the $3 billion industry can be hard to crack. While some coaches earn hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars, the median annual income is around $37,000, with many earning less.

This powerful Masterclass series covers topics such as - how to create coaching programs and packages that sell, how to engineer "WOW" results that enchant clients, leveraging social media, and adding more value while charging higher prices ethically. The series culminates in a special session featuring top digital entrepreneurs sharing their secrets to gaining more money, clients, and exposure.

The series launches on June 14, 2024. Space is limited, and attendees are welcome to register here at NO cost: https://freesessionsthatsell.com/2024-gctpr

Media contact: Christian Mickelsen 800-492-7152, Christian@CoachesWithClients.com

About Coaches With Clients

Led by Christian Mickelsen, Coaches With Clients is laser-focused on getting the whole world coached. The global company puts on yearly events centered around creating a successful coaching business, abundance, and high-end selling just to name a few. They provide world-class coaching programs that receive glowing reviews from their students. Future Force was selected as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies four years in a row. Christian has helped coaches around the world in different niches get over 1 million clients and counting. They continue to push the envelope when it comes to showing people how to create successful coaching businesses, and you can find them at https://freesessionsthatsell.com/2024-gctpr

Christian Mickelsen
Future Force Inc.
+1 800-492-7152
christian@coacheswithclients.com

