Underground Comics Pioneer Nancy Burton Featured in New Fantagraphics Retrospective 'Hurricane Nancy'
The new book offers a chronicle of the underground cartoonist and artist, along with a first-person account of a pivotal moment in countercultural AmericaSEATTLE, WA, US, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Burton was among the earliest underground cartoonists, creating work that appeared in The East Village Other, Gothic Blimp Works, and other publications beginning in 1966. Drawing on abstract expressionism and art nouveau, the result is work that is whimsical and satirical with a playful, sexual, irreverence. Burton’s comics feature birds and people, dreamlike landscapes, and psychedelic imagery that grows darker as the 1960s come to a close, reflecting the darkening mood of the era and her uniquely personal vision of the world. Burton stopped making art in the early 1970s and seemed to disappear, but in 2009 she began drawing again, posting artwork online, and though many aspects of her work had changed, it remained indelibly her own.
“Hurricane Nancy” is the first collection of Burton’s work ever published and reprints many of her comics and drawings from that politically tumultuous and creatively exciting period of American culture in addition to her more recent work. The beautifully designed book features a long interview with Burton by the book's writer and editor, journalist and historian, Alex Dueben. In an exclusive interview, Burton talks about her travels and influences, the origins of her pen names, close encounters with Timothy Leary and the Grateful Dead, first hand accounts of the Monterey Pop Festival and the Summer of Love, and details for the first time why she not just abandoned comics in the early ‘70s, but stopped making art entirely.
“Hurricane Nancy” is available for purchase now from Fantagraphics, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon.
