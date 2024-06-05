VisibilityOne Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

Logitech Integration

VisibilityOne and Logitech Have Integrated a Remote Monitoring and Management Service Simplifying Management for IT Teams and Enhancing User Experience

At Logitech, we're dedicated to providing seamless and reliable video collaboration solutions. This solution empowers IT teams to ensure a frustration-free video conferencing experience for end-users.” — Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Alliances at Logitech