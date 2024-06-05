New Elementary School in Uganda Honors Memory of Late Bucks County Teen Maria Middleton
On February 22, 2024, the Maria Middleton Sodogo Primary School opened its doors to students in the Adjumami District of Uganda.
— Maria Middleton
Named in honor of Maria Middleton, a beloved teen from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who lost her battle with cancer, the school stands as a testament to her enduring legacy and the deep connections she forged.
Maria Middleton made a lasting impression on the Ugandan community during her visit in October 2019, just nine months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor at the age of 16. The news of her illness quickly spread worldwide, inspiring the staff and students in Uganda to pray for her recovery.
Fr. Joseph, the school's founder, reached out to Maria’s parents, Brian and Susan Middleton, with words of encouragement and prayer. Moved by the global support, Maria and her family traveled to Uganda, bringing with them donations from local Bucks County school communities.
In the final months of her life, Maria's faith remained unwavering. The last words she wrote, "Think Hope," reflect her profound belief in God and her life's purpose.
"No matter the circumstances of my life, my mission and purpose remain the same," said Maria Middleton. "My emotions will rise and fall, but my faith is not an emotion; it is a commitment, and I will not despair."
Maria Middleton passed away on October 8, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of hope and inspiration. The Think Hope Foundation (ThinkHope.org) was established in her honor, dedicated to "unleashing the power of hope, one person at a time, through educational and outreach ministries."
Among the ministries supported by the foundation are the Regina Academy at St. John the Baptist, where Maria was a student, and celebrates the opening of its sister school, the Maria Middleton Sodogo Primary School, as a new beacon of education and faith in Uganda.
About Maria Middleton:
Maria Middleton attended Regina Academy at St. John the Baptist in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, excelling academically and spiritually. She graduated in 2017, earning numerous awards, including the Parish Award, Highest Average Award, and the Knights of Columbus First Place Essay Contest. Maria was known for her academic talents, dance skills, and deep spirituality, serving as a leader among her peers and adults alike.
Maria continued her education at Villa Joseph Marie High School, where she was Junior Class President and participated in various clubs and activities, including the Community Service Corps and Diamond Key Club. She received the Widener University High School Leadership Award and was a member of the National Honor Society. Maria was dedicated to helping others, engaging in initiatives such as the Mother of Mercy House Annual Coat Drive and Building a Bridge to Uganda. Despite her many accomplishments, her favorite activity was spending time with family and friends.
For more information, visit https://www.ThinkHope.org.
