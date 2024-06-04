New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc: Leading Detox Center in Southern California Announces New Yoga Therapy

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a highly rated detox center in Southern California, is pleased to announce its new yoga therapy, which complements its range of traditional rehabilitation programs.

The new yoga therapy at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is offered in conjunction with the top detox center’s other therapies, such as group therapy, behavioral therapy, and individual counseling, to bring the body, mind, and soul into alignment, thereby offering patients balance and stability in their lives.

“At New Leaf Detox & Treatment, it is our desire to create the best treatment and quality care program possible. By providing yoga therapy and other holistic treatments, we can ensure that our patients receive help not just for their substance abuse but for every aspect of their lives. At our San Juan Capistrano recovery center, we implement several holistic therapies that coincide with the other treatment practices. When used together, we have seen longer-lasting results that show us we are creating effective treatment plans,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Yoga therapy is an evidence-based practice that has proven to improve overall health. It has been shown to minimize stress, improve flexibility, lower blood pressure, help with weight loss, strengthen the body, increase positive thinking, improve the immune system, and promote spiritual awareness.

Studies have shown that an estimated 27 million people suffer from some form of substance abuse, with relapse rates of 80 to 95 percent. As an increasing problem across the globe, different strategies to combat it have been extensively researched. Yoga has shown positive results in helping people overcome their addiction, as its focus is on improving a person’s psychological and physical state.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. has found that, like its other holistic therapy practices, such as meditation, hiking, and group recreational activities, yoga can help patients who struggle with cravings, temptations, or situational triggers to have more control over and tolerate these urges. Yoga practices have also been shown to provide relief to patients’ psychological and physical symptoms.

The top California detox center has a team of expert addiction specialists ready to speak confidentially with prospective patients and encourages them to reach out today.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

