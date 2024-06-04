GOE GLOBAL ENTERPRISE Announces Continued Support for Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOE GLOBAL ENTERPRISE, a leading tax and accounting firm, proudly reaffirms its commitment to empowering women in the Nigerian diaspora community. Dr. Godfrey, CEO of GOE GLOBAL ENTERPRISE, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, emphasizing the importance of supporting women’s initiatives.

“We believe in the strength, resilience, and talent of Nigerian women,” said Dr. Godfrey. “Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA provides a remarkable platform for these women to showcase their beauty, intelligence, and cultural pride.”

With over 2,000 clients served, GOE GLOBAL ENTERPRISE continues to expand its brand across the United States. The firm’s dedication to community development aligns seamlessly with Miss Diaspora’s mission.

The highly anticipated event will take place at the Midwest Conference Center, located at 401 W Lake Street, Northlake, IL. The red carpet begins at 4:00 PM, followed by the main event at 6:00 PM.

Miss Diaspora expresses gratitude for GOE GLOBAL ENTERPRISE’s unwavering support and looks forward to an exceptional event production this year.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jane Smith Public Relations Manager GOE GLOBAL ENTERPRISE Email: jane.smith@goeglobal.com Phone: (555) 123-4567

About GOE GLOBAL ENTERPRISE: GOE GLOBAL ENTERPRISE is a trusted partner for tax, accounting, and financial services. With a client-centric approach, we empower businesses and individuals to achieve their financial goals. Learn more https://goeglobalenterprise.com/

About Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA: Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA celebrates the beauty, culture, and achievements of Nigerian women living in the United States. Through pageantry, talent showcases, and community engagement, the organization uplifts and empowers women. Visit www.missdiasporanigeriausa.com for more information.

Emmanuel Osagie
Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA
info@missdiasporanigeriausa.com
Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA

