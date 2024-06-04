Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,861 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Nicholas County

A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8 a.m. at the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management in Nicholas County to help West Virginia residents affected by the April 2-6 severe storms. Individuals in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties can apply for assistance from FEMA.  

Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Nicholas County

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8 a.m. at the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management in Nicholas County to help West Virginia residents affected by the April 2-6 severe storms. Individuals in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties can apply for assistance from FEMA.  
Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

The center is located at:

Nicholas County
Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management
449 Water Street
Summersville, WV 26651  

Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be available at the Disaster Recovery Center to address additional needs.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening in impacted counties. Visit the FEMA DRC Locator page for more details on open centers in West Virginia.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA
 

 

You just read:

Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Nicholas County

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more