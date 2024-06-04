Border911 Event hosted by the Behind Enemy Lines Podcast, comes to Chicago for important event on Illegal Immigration
Border Security is Chicago's Security and every state is a Border State”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Newsome, Co-host of the Behind Enemy Lines Podcast, has announced a "Border 911" Event in Chicago.
— Terry Newsome, Co-host of Behind Enemy Lines Podcast
The event will take place on Wednesday, June 12th from 6:00 PM until 9:30 PM at on March 5th at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, IL.
High profile speakers include Tom Homan, former Border Czar for President Trump, along with Sara Carter and the BORDER911 Team.
The BORDER911 Foundation, Inc., is a team of former federal agents and leaders who have fought illegal immigration, drug trafficking, terrorism, and human trafficking for decades. They run a non-profit organization that educates the public on the facts and importance of border security for national security and prosperity. It is a group of the most distinguished border security experts that have ever come together for a common mission and are proven leaders in illegal immigration, border security, national security, terrorism investigations, sex trafficking, narcotics investigations, and criminal cartel operations. They have stood on the front lines and ran multifaceted operations and criminal investigations. They are proven, effective leaders that help create the most secure border this nation ever had.
The team along with panelists of Chicago leaders and activists, will discuss how the influx of illegal immigrants is affecting the safety, security and welfare of the Chicagoland area and of the immigrants themselves. Behind Enemy Lines' Co-host Paul Drabik, laid out the importance of the issue and the event in this recent Gateway Pundit post: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/tom-homan-sara-carter-victor-avila-border-911/
The Behind Enemy Lines Podcast is hosted by Terry Newsome and Paul Drabik, a walkaway union Democrat and a US Army Veteran who united around the disturbing developments in Illinois Politics including sexualizing of children in schools and out of control corruption and crime. As their website describes them, they are "Two Dad's raising children in Illinois behind the enemy lines of an increasingly Marxist leaning state government."
Ticket purchases may be made at the website: www.fightingbehindenemylines.com and an all-you-can-eat buffet is included with admission.
Terry Newsome
Behind Enemy Lines
+1 630-235-5590
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube