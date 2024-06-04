Submit Release
Oxurion Announces Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting

Leuven, BELGIUM – June 4, 2024 – 07:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held on Thursday July 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM (CET).

This extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting regards the proposal of share consolidation in respect of all outstanding shares of the Company by means of a 1-for-10,000 share consolidation.

The convening notice and other documents pertaining to the shareholders’ meeting, can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

 		 Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be

 

