Plinqit Appoints Leading Fintech Executive, Tammy Wilson as Vice President of Product Management
Plinqit expands its leadership team to support continued product innovation amid rising demand for deposit growth tools.
Plinqit, the first platform that brings together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content and virtual account management, has named experienced financial services executive Tammy Wilson as the company's new Vice President of Product Management. As the latest addition to Plinqit's leadership team, Wilson will support the company's continued growth as financial institutions seek new product innovations that will equip them to expand into key markets nationwide.
— Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit
As VP of Product Management, Wilson will drive ongoing innovation within Plinqit’s product suite in alignment with the company’s overall mission and business objectives. With more than 20 years of experience in fintech and financial services, Wilson brings decades of product management, strategic planning and technical expertise to Plinqit’s team. Prior to Plinqit, Wilson served as Vice President of Product Innovation at The Clearing House, where she oversaw product development, and helped advance the development and adoption of new solution offerings, such as real-time payments. She also served as Director of Product Management for Jack Henry & Associates within the company’s Payments Division, where she directed product strategy to support the development and commercialization.
“I’m proud to join a mission-driven company like Plinqit and have an opportunity to shape the development of our product suite. I’m passionate about bringing cutting-edge financial products to the market and Plinqit’s team has created a powerful platform that helps financial institutions attract and retain customers in an in-demand way,” said Tammy Wilson, VP of Product Management at Plinqit. “I look forward to finding ways to add more value to our product suite and ultimately, enable more financial institutions to grow with the Plinqit platform.”
“At Plinqit, we strive to empower banks and credit unions to expand their digital footprint and grow deposits, while also helping people live their best financial lives with the support of their local financial institution,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit. “As Plinqit continues to grow, it’s important our product roadmap evolves to keep up with new and emerging market demands, as well as the needs of a rapidly expanding customer base. Given her strong fintech background and extensive accomplishments as a product leader, we are thrilled to welcome Tammy to the team and look forward to collaborating with her to make Plinqit’s technology even more impactful for both financial institutions and the account holders they serve.”
About Plinqit
Plinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate low-cost deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. The Plinqit platform is the first savings platform of its kind to bring together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management. At Plinqit, we're helping everyone Money Intelligently™. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.
