Summer Fun at LEGOLAND California Resort
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer arrives, it brings forth abundant opportunities to craft enduring memories alongside loved ones. Christina Fillippis, fulfilling her role as LEGOLAND Ambassador and Communications Manager, shares valuable insights geared towards nurturing quality family time through vacationing.
Christina accentuates LEGOLAND California as her favored summer haven. In honor of its 25th anniversary, the Resort inaugurates North America’s premier LEGO® World Parade and unveils fresh attractions such as Dino Valley. Moreover, families can indulge in over 10 acres of waterpark excitement throughout the season. With a diverse array of entertainment options, LEGOLAND California Resort emerges as a multi-day destination boasting more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions, ensuring a fulfilling experience for visitors spanning all age groups.
In essence, Christina's insights encapsulate the essence of summer vacationing, emphasizing the importance of quality family time and the enriching experiences awaiting at LEGOLAND California Resort. As families embark on their summer escapades, they're invited to immerse themselves in the plethora of offerings, forging cherished memories that will be treasured for years to come.
For more information, please visit www.LEGOLAND.com/California.
Christina Fillippis
Christina accentuates LEGOLAND California as her favored summer haven. In honor of its 25th anniversary, the Resort inaugurates North America’s premier LEGO® World Parade and unveils fresh attractions such as Dino Valley. Moreover, families can indulge in over 10 acres of waterpark excitement throughout the season. With a diverse array of entertainment options, LEGOLAND California Resort emerges as a multi-day destination boasting more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions, ensuring a fulfilling experience for visitors spanning all age groups.
In essence, Christina's insights encapsulate the essence of summer vacationing, emphasizing the importance of quality family time and the enriching experiences awaiting at LEGOLAND California Resort. As families embark on their summer escapades, they're invited to immerse themselves in the plethora of offerings, forging cherished memories that will be treasured for years to come.
For more information, please visit www.LEGOLAND.com/California.
Christina Fillippis
LEGOLAND
email us here