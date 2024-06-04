Governor Hochul Announces Ratification of 3-Year Labor Agreement With PBA of New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the ratification of a three-year labor agreement with the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, which includes more than 1,100 members of the New York State Agency Police Services Unit in titles such as Forest Ranger, Environmental Conservation Officer, Park Patrol Officer and University Police Officer. The agreement, which runs until March 31, 2026, won the approval of 97 percent of PBA of New York State members who cast ballots.

“This labor agreement will help guarantee fair compensation for the fearless members of the Agency Police Services Unit of the PBA of New York State for their extraordinary contributions to our state,” Governor Hochul said. “I appreciate the partnership of the PBA of New York State’s leadership throughout negotiations and thank its membership for their hard work and resolve in keeping New Yorkers safe, particularly our visitors to the Empire State’s parks and environmental areas and the members of our university communities.”

The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement consistent with other recently negotiated agreements. In addition, the contract includes other increases in compensation such as a lump sum bonus and up to 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave. The contract also includes changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee utilization and help control health insurance costs.

Police Benevolent Association of New York State President Jim McCartney said, “The PBA of New York State is pleased that following exhaustive negotiations with the state Office of Employee Relations our members have overwhelmingly ratified a three-year contract with the State of New York. While this contract is a positive step forward and an improvement over our previous contract, much work remains to be done to provide a competitive compensation and retirement package that will aid in recruiting and retaining the most diverse and highly specialized state law enforcement officers.”