Commission services and ERGA partner in support of Digital Services Act enforcement

The Commission services in charge of the enforcement of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services (ERGA) have agreed to structure their ongoing cooperation to support the Commission’s supervision and enforcement activities under the DSA. The cooperation will focus on the supervision of designated Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) and Search Engines (VLOSEs).

The expertise of ERGA, which gathers national media regulators under the Audiovisual Media Services Directive, is a valuable source of information for the Commission’s daily work as the regulator for VLOPs and VLOSEs. ERGA will act as a facilitator to gather relevant information at national level and produce reports on issues related to media pluralism, disinformation, and the protection of minors, among others. Cooperation with ERGA will support the Commission’s identification and assessment of systemic risks in these areas.

Developing expertise and capacity through cooperation with ERGA will also help the European Board for Digital Services, which is composed of Digital Services Coordinators, to achieve the objectives set out by the DSA.

The Commission has already concluded bilateral administrative arrangements with national regulators in France, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands. Active cooperation with Member States, national regulatory authorities, and EU bodies is crucial to effectively implement the DSA and work towards a secure and trusted online environment in the EU.