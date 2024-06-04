TopCare announces partnership with PGA TOUR golfer Patrick Rodgers

Itasca, Illinois, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopCare has announced today that the brand has signed on to become an official health and wellness sponsor for PGA TOUR golfer Patrick Rodgers. TopCare is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member owners.

This partnership is a first for the brand, which offers a broad assortment of quality and affordable products in health, beauty, and everyday wellness essentials.

“I am excited to partner with TopCare and be a brand ambassador for their health and wellness products that fit my healthy lifestyle,” Rodgers said. “As a professional golfer, I spend countless hours outside and TopCare products help me stay on top of my game.”

Throughout the 2024 season, Rodgers will be featured with TopCare’s electrolyte solutions and powders, allergy medication, dual action pain relief and sunscreen products on the brand’s website and social channels as well as in-store marketing displays where TopCare products are sold. Spectators can spot the TopCare logo on Rodgers’ hat during tournament play.

Rodgers, 31, joined the PGA TOUR in 2015 after one of the best collegiate and amateur careers in history. The Avon, Indiana product attended Stanford where he tied Tiger Woods for most wins for a Stanford Men’s Golfer and broke Tiger’s record for lowest scoring average. During that time, he was the unanimous Number 1 player in the world, sweeping the Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Haskins Awards given to the top amateur/collegiate golfer in the world. Since joining the PGA TOUR he has recorded four runner-up finishes. In the current 2024 PGA TOUR season, Rodgers already has three Top 10 finishes and ranks 48th in official FedEX Cup Standings.

“TopCare is a trusted brand with our shoppers, and we’re excited to partner with Patrick,” said Jenn Freeman, Schnuck Markets, Inc.’s Vice President of Marketing and Topco member. “We know the TopCare shopper is health-conscious, and many are avid golf fans and players. This partnership provides synergies with health-focused golfers like Patrick.”

To celebrate the partnership, TopCare will be hosting giveaways throughout the year on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages, including a chance to win golf flags signed by Rodgers.

For more information on TopCare or to see where TopCare products are available for purchase, visit https://topcarebrand.com/.

About Topco Associates, LLC.

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the TopCare brand. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

Heather Warthen Topco Associates 847-329-3375 hwarthen@topco.com