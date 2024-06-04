NicheTensor and SocialTensor Announce First Ever Subnet Merger on Bittensor

This collaboration is set to accelerate decentralized production of AI

Victoria, Seychelles, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NicheTensor and SocialTensor, two pioneering entities in the AI sector, announce their strategic union, marking the first-ever subnet merger on the Bittensor platform. This historic collaboration is set to accelerate the decentralized production of artificial intelligence.



NicheTensor, known for its sophisticated image generation language models, will provide the powerful AI engine for the merged entity. Meanwhile, SocialTensor's enterprise team, which includes industry veterans from Microsoft and major Wall Street banks, will drive the application deployment and commercialization efforts.



Following the merger, the new entity will operate under the name "SocialTensor," focusing on developing cutting-edge applications to drive user adoption and revenue growth in alignment with Bittensor's vision. For instance, SocialTensor will soon introduce "Makeitaquote," a flagship X bot that simplifies turning posts into image quotes on X and generates over 12 million organic impressions per week, which will now harness the power of Bittensor.

Why This Matters

The internet is increasingly dominated by addictive algorithms that push content from strangers, creating an environment that can feel isolating. With the rapid advancements in AI, this trend risks becoming even more pronounced. SocialTensor will counter this by making the internet more personal. By utilizing their Bittensor subnet, they will provide tailored AI solutions that help people connect and express themselves more meaningfully. These AI models can be adapted for very specific (niched) use cases and are highly affordable, making them attractive to both large enterprises and small businesses.

About Bittensor





Founded by Jacob Robert Steeves and Ala Shaabana, Bittensor is a decentralized marketplace for producing machine intelligence. Its proprietary blockchain leverages cryptocurrency to incentivize a global network of machine learning nodes, fostering a decentralized approach to AI development. Bittensor operates through "self-contained economic markets" subnets, rewarding task completion with TAO, the network's native token.

A Unified Vision for the Bittensor Ecosystem

NicheTensor and SocialTensor have each played significant roles in advancing the Bittensor ecosystem. NicheTensor has focused on creating advanced image generation language models and comprehensive incentive mechanisms. SocialTensor has developed revenue-generating applications with broad appeal. Together, their combined expertise and enterprise-level operations will elevate the subnet, bring new opportunities and expand the global impact of the Bittensor network.

About NicheTensor and SocialTensor



NicheTensor and SocialTensor are committed to making AI universally accessible and tailored to individual needs. By leveraging Bittensor’s decentralized computing protocol, they offer specialized AI services such as image and text generation, ensuring access to efficient and cost-effective compute resources. Their mission is to develop cutting-edge consumer applications powered by the Bittensor ecosystem, focusing on creating meaningful and impactful innovations.

