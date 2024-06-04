ASSETMARK INVESTOR ALERT: Public Equity Buyout May Be Unfair To Shareholders; Block & Leviton Urges Shareholders To Contact The Firm To Understand Their Rights

BOSTON, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston-based law firm Block & Leviton is currently investigating AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty to shareholders. The investigation arises as a result of the company’s April 25, 2024 announcement that it agreed to be acquired by private equity firm GTCR at a price of $35.25 per share. AssetMark shareholders are urged to reach out to Block & Leviton to learn more about their rights and register their interest in this investigation.



The investigation seeks to determine whether investors are receiving fair compensation for their shares and whether AssetMark officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to investors. Prior to the announcement, at least one analyst had an AssetMark price target of $41.00 per share.

AssetMark investors should reach out to Block & Leviton as soon as possible to learn more about their rights. Visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/amk or call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com.

