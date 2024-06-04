INC ’24 Denver: Independent National Convention to Match Major Parties with Fall Event

United Independents will now hold the nation’s only political convention that allows open citizen participation this September 18-20, 2024 following summer RNC and DNC

DENVER, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Independents, an organization that champions transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, is thrilled to announce its re-envisioned programming for INC ‘24 Denver, with new program dates on September 18-20, 2024. Timing for the program is set in proximity to the General Election for heightened impact.



“With the growing importance of the United Independent Movement, we felt a fall event was crucial to the role we represent in the national dialogue at this moment in time,” states Christopher Life, Chief Executive Officer of United Independents. “When citizens from around the country convene at INC ‘24 Denver, they can expect a robust three-day event that will bring together national movement leaders and galvanize candidates and citizen activists alike as we approach the final push of the 2024 election cycle.”

Participants at INC ‘24 Independent National Convention will engage in consequential dialogue, igniting inspiration from thought-provoking speakers and panels led by independent trailblazers. The weekday program closely follows the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July and the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August. INC ’24, uniting community activists, candidates, engaged citizens, and those inspired to bring our nation forward will learn, network, and grow during the only national political convention open to all citizen participation.

INC ‘24 Denver: INDEPENDENT NATIONAL CONVENTION

September 18-20, 2024 ~ Denver, CO

Confirmed Keynote:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Invited Speakers:

Nichole Shannon, Zach Bush MD, Jackie Salit, Andrew Yang, Aubrey Marcus,

Dr. Cornel West, Dennis Kucinich, John Opdycke, and many more.

12 Programming Tracks ~ Informative Panels ~ Professional Development Workshops Candidate Training ~ Inspirational Keynotes ~ Campaign Tech Vendor Marketplace ~ Topic-Based Networking Events ~ Socials ~ And More

INC ‘24 Denver - Program Tracks:



United Independent Movement

Participatory Governance Women In Leadership Upgrading Civic Culture Innovative GovTech Independent Campaigns & Candidates Funding Independents Fairplay Reforms Media & Messaging Business for America Independent Leadership Community Health



To stay up to date on exciting programming announcements, visit https://www.inc24.us/ to sign up for email updates and follow us on social here:

https://www.facebook.com/unitedindependents.us/

https://www.instagram.com/independents.win/

About United Independents

At the core of its mission is a commitment to catalyze a transformative shift in American politics—away from the divisiveness of party lines and towards a future where governance is truly of, by, and for the people. United Independents envisions a political landscape liberated from partisan constraints, echoing the founding fathers' warnings against factionalism. The company aims to foster a United Independent Movement that champions transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, ensuring government effectiveness and authentic public service for the benefit of all. They do this through their flagship national event, the Independent National Convention, as well as creating other tools and resources that empower the US Independent movement, including their upcoming national membership program for Independents and their Independent candidate campaign tech solution: Electify – coming out this quarter.

About INC ’24 Denver

INC ‘24 Denver, an initiative of United Independents, seeks to galvanize the independent sector, providing a powerful counter-narrative to the two-party system and corporate-dominated politics. It's a declaration that independents, with their diverse ideologies and backgrounds, can coalesce around shared values of democracy, transparency, and true representation. For more information, please visit https://www.inc24.us.

Contact: media@unitedindependents.us