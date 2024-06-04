State’s law enforcement partnership with Bakersfield results in 470+ arrests

Comparing April and May, this localized enforcement effort has led to a 56% increase in arrests, 33% additional firearms recovered, and 24% more stolen vehicles recovered.

“The success of the ongoing operation in Bakersfield is a testament to the power of collaboration between our two law enforcement agencies and the support of our community partners,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Working together, we can make significant strides in improving public safety and reducing crime in the community.”

The collaboration between the Bakersfield Police Department and the CHP focuses on vehicle theft and organized crime. Kern County has higher reported rates of violent crime, property crime, and arrest rates (felony and misdemeanor) compared to the statewide average.

In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, with the Bakersfield Police Department being awarded $6.2 million to specifically prevent and respond to organized retail theft, motor vehicle or motor vehicle accessory theft, and cargo theft.

Overall enhanced public safety efforts

Building on the Newsom Administration’s efforts to improve public safety in key parts of California, including Oakland and San Francisco, the state continues to make significant steps to ensure the safety of local communities like Bakersfield.

California has invested additional resources since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. Most recently, the Governor announced a new partnership between the Bakersfield Police Department and CHP to address rising crime in the area. Since then, there have been significant positive progress in the region — including the arrest of 302 individuals for illegal activity and the recovery of 182 stolen vehicles.

Through the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, since January 2024, the state has conducted 185 investigations, leading to 474 arrests and recovering more than 160,000 stolen goods valued at $4.2 million. Overall, this includes an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

How we got here

Today’s announcement enhances the state’s continued investments in Bakersfield and the larger Kern County area focused on improving education equity, arts and culture, health, economic development, public safety, and the overall well-being of the community.

Most recently, Governor Newsom released the state’s 10-Point Plan to Beautify Bakersfield to support the city and surrounding region to improve street safety, enrich public spaces, and add to the already meaningful supportive state programs.

A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Bakersfield and Kern County is available here. The 10-Point Action Plan can be viewed here.