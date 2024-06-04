Verity One Ltd. Embraces RIPPLE XRP EVM ERC Platform to Enhance Global Impact
Verity One Ltd. leverages AI and Blockchain to revolutionize supply chain transparency and trust.
Let's not just ask what the world can do for us, but what we can do for the world.”DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity One Ltd, operating under the ethos of 'TRUTH MATTERS™,' has announced its strategic decision to adopt the new Ripple XRP EVM ERC platform. This move aligns with Verity One's mission to enhance transparency, authenticity, and trust within product supply chains through advanced technologies such as AI and Blockchain.
Established in 2001, Verity One Ltd. is dedicated to providing verification and certification services that ensure the integrity of supply chains. The Verity Licensing Unit, known as the 'V,' and the V, a medium of exchange within the Verity One ecosystem, support secure, transparent, and verifiable transactions. This ecosystem, anchored by an advanced ERP system and integrated with AI and blockchain, provides deeper insights into product quality, transactional transparency, and overall trustworthiness.
Interactions with key figures at Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas, significantly influenced the decision to embrace the XRP EVM ERC platform. Notably, the engagement with David Schwartz, Ripple's tech community leader, and the team at Zoniqx, which demonstrated an integrated solution on the XRP Ledger System, played a pivotal role in this strategic move.
Adam Reiser, CEO and Founder of Verity One Ltd, emphasized the importance of this decision: "Our focus is not just on what the world can do for us but on what we can do for the world. Verity One Ltd. TRUTH MATTERS™."
