Reality+ joins the OMA3 metaverse consortium

Web3 pioneer to collaborate with leading voices in creating standards for the decentralized metaverse

London, UK, June 04, 2024 -- Web3 entertainment specialist Reality+ is the latest big name to join OMA3™ (Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3), a consortium of metaverse platform creators that seeks to promote best practices and standards in the sector.





The OMA membership is composed of luminaries from various sectors, including Animoca Brands, Yuga Labs, The Sandbox Game, Upland, Unstoppable Domains, Alien Worlds, Superworld, Wivity and My Neighbour Alice.

OMA3’s goal is to ensure virtual land, digital assets, ideas, and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities.

Reality+ (www.realityplus.com) assists global brands as they navigate the transition to the new generation of the web through immersive experiences including games, the metaverse and digital collectibles.

Its clients, including BBC Studios and iconic fashion brand Paul Frank, stand to benefit greatly from its participation in OMA3 and the Portaling and Mapping Working Group (PMWG), which is at the forefront of helping shape the standards that will, in the future, make metaverse projects interoperable.

Portals are emerging as a transformative technology set to revolutionize the way we interact with digital spaces, comparable to how the HTTP standard facilitated the linking of information silos. Portals in the metaverse promise to create a new era of connectivity, accessibility, and productivity.

Reality+ already uses the Hedera Network Services exclusively for all its projects due to the platform’s market-leading performance and functionality, and works closely with The Sandbox to deliver engaging Web3 experiences for fans.

Tony Pearce, CEO at Reality+, said: “Our membership of OMA3 and participation in its Portaling and Mapping Working Group mean Reality+ will remain at the leading edge of Web3 content and technology, ensuring we always deliver best-in-class metaverse experiences for our growing roster of clients and their fans. Our team is looking forward to becoming active participants in OMA3 initiatives and we can’t wait to collaborate with other members to make Web3 the place to be when it comes to the future of entertainment.”

Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands and Vice Chair of OMA3, said: “The interoperability of content in Web3 is one of the key pillars of building the open metaverse, and achieving that goal is not easy, but one we at OMA3 believe should be community led, and so we are very pleased to welcome Reality+ as a new member and look forward to working together.”

Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox, said: “Within the Open Metaverse, digital assets freely move across OMA3 virtual worlds, enjoying increased security and better asset tracking across worlds. With these shared standards, users will be able to take digital items that they own from one metaverse to another, enabling a universe of interconnected virtual worlds that prioritizes user experience and ownership over platform dominance and censorship.”

Notes To Editors

About Reality+

Reality+ helps worldwide brands transition to Web3 with bespoke product, community and development strategies backed by an award-winning technology platform. From metaverse integration to generative collectibles, video games and beyond, Reality+ are pioneers in the space and leading the conversation in the blockchain industry. We’re creating innovative and successful products and revenue streams for the world’s biggest media brands (FIFA, BBC Studios, ITV Studios, Paul Frank) with sustainability, creativity, and utility at the forefront. We work with partners around the world to help them not only build Web3 applications and campaigns but become true leaders and innovators in the digital economy of the future. For more information, visit www.realityplus.com.

About OMA3

OMA3 is an international consortium based in Switzerland dedicated to enabling the open, interoperable, and user-owned metaverse. To meet this goal OMA3 produces specifications, runs open source projects, and operates Web3 infrastructure. OMA3 membership is open to all organizations aligned with its mission. www.oma3.org.

