NeuShield Named Cybersecurity Market Disruptor at the 2024 Globee® Awards

FREMONT, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield , developers of the world’s first Mirror Shielding™ technology providing 0-day ransomware protection and the industry’s fastest data recovery, today announced it has been named a Cybersecurity Market Disruptor at the 4th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards. The Globee® Awards, renowned worldwide for recognizing business excellence and innovation, bestow these distinguished accolades to celebrate outstanding disruptors in their industries.



The Globee Awards for Disruptors acknowledges organizations and individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions in driving disruptive innovation. These awards honor those who challenge conventional norms, introduce pioneering ideas, and revolutionize traditional practices. The Globee Awards for Disruptors highlight the accomplishments and influence of disruptive leaders, companies, products, and technologies that are reshaping the future of business and society. This platform is dedicated to recognizing those who have redefined norms, created new market opportunities, and transformed industries through visionary thinking and innovative solutions.

NeuShield developed the world’s first Mirror Shielding technology, enabling customers to recover instantly and get back on their feet quickly when ransomware strikes. This unique technology is a game changer, providing customers with peace of mind by ensuring their data and systems are protected, even against fully undetectable (FUD) ransomware.

“Congratulations to all the exceptional disruptors celebrated in the 4th Annual Globee Awards for Disruptors,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your relentless pursuit of innovation and ability to challenge the status quo distinguish you as true game-changers in your fields. Your visionary ideas, groundbreaking solutions, and steadfast determination have not only disrupted the market, but also inspired others to reimagine what is possible. Keep innovating, keep pushing boundaries, and keep shaping the future. The world needs more disruptors like you. Well done!”

“We are honored to be recognized as a cybersecurity market disruptor,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, the Chief Executive Officer at NeuShield. “Ransomware requires a unique set of tools to combat it, and our Mirror Shielding technology revolutionizes the industry by helping our customers recover from a ransomware attack quickly, minimizing downtime and loss of revenue.”

Over 1,100 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/judges/

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to ransomware data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on X (Formerly Twitter) @NeuShield .

