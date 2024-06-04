Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,906 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate International Jazz Day Every Day with New Children’s Picture Book JAZZY JUNGLE SHOWS OFF

Picture book from Palmetto Publishing Highlights the Joys and Harmony of Teamwork

Charleston, SC, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After spending thirty-two years in the biotech industry, author Cynthia Lee has learned a thing or two about innovation, collaboration and hard work. While holding leadership roles at her former company, she motivated and inspired her team. Sharing her work ethic and perseverance with younger generations, including her own grandchildren, Lee debuts her first children’s book about a band of jungle animals looking for their big break. Exploring emotions and the joy of friendship and unity, Lee offers valuable life lessons for young minds.

In “Jazzy Jungle Shows Off,” five young African animals participate in a talent show, but after a disappointing reaction from the audience leaves them feeling low, they each share how they learned their unique musical sounds. Bonding over their mutual adoration of the band Jazzy Cats and their esteemed conductor, Big Catty, they make a bold move to improve their sound. And when the next performance night arrives, they’ll need to work as team if they want to wow the jungle. “With the help of a strong leader, these solo musicians discover a valuable lesson on teamwork,” Lee says.

“Jazzy Jungle Shows Off” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Cynthia Lee is the former president and CEO of a biotech company specializing in cancer therapeutics, including a breakthrough drug therapy to treat multiple cancers. Now retired, she focuses her energy on her four grandchildren. She lives in Florida with her husband and their Border Collie. “Jazzy Jungle Shows Off” is her first children’s book.

Media Contact: Cynthia Lee

cynthialeebooks24@gmail.com 

Available for interviews: Author, Cynthia Lee

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

You just read:

Celebrate International Jazz Day Every Day with New Children’s Picture Book JAZZY JUNGLE SHOWS OFF

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more