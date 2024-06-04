Children’s Home Society of NC Receives Multiple Marketing Communications Awards

Greensboro, NC, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized with several prestigious marketing communications awards by the Telly Awards for its foster care recruitment commercials. The campaign was designed to increase awareness of programs and initiatives specifically around the significant shortage of foster families in North Carolina and the benefits of foster parenting.

The awards included:

A Gold Award for a Regional TV Series Not for Profit for the foster care commercials combined as one campaign.

A Silver Award for a Regional Commercial Not for Profit for the minute-long version of the initial foster care commercial.

Raven House Media, the production partner on the campaign, was recognized with a Bronze award for the overall campaign.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries globally. Winners are selected for recognition based on excellence in the following areas: Branded Content, Commercials & Marketing, Immersive & Mixed Reality, Non-Broadcast, Online & Television Series, Shows & Segments, and Social Video.

The Telly Awards Judging Council evaluates and decides on the winners. They are an industry body of over 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks including Adobe, RunwayML, MSG Sphere Studios, Bustle Digital Group, Billion Dollar Boy, Netflix, Shutterstock, Unit 9, Whaler, and Meta Creative Shop.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards," said Becky Alley, CHS Chief Marketing Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It also reflects the incredible support we receive from our community, donors, and partners. We are grateful for their continued belief in our mission."

Last year CHS served more than 22,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 6,600 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children’s Home Society has celebrated more than 16,400 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information on Children’s Home Society, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, providing financial support, or volunteering please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.

Attachment

Dillard Spring Children's Home Society of North Carolina 800-632-1400 dspring@chsnc.org