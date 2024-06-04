Child Care Biz Help and Procare Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Child Care Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Care Biz Help, a leading provider of business consulting services for child care centers, and Procare Solutions, a leader in child care management software, are excited to announce a strategic partnership designed to revolutionize the child care industry. This collaboration combines Procare’s all-in-one software with Child Care Biz Help’s expert consulting services, offering unparalleled support to child care centers nationwide.
Partnership Highlights:
TurnKey Child Care Biz in-a-Box for Free: Procare Solutions and Child Care Biz Help are partnering to offer a special back to school promotion. Child care centers who purchase Procare by August 31, 2024, will receive access to the comprehensive TurnKey Child Care Biz in-a-Box for free when combined with an active Procare subscription. Developed by Child Care Biz Help Co-Founder Caroline Jens, this all-in-one cloud-based portal includes a treasure trove of downloadable and editable content such as processes, procedures, handbooks, training materials, onboarding documents, checklists, videos, and more. These resources are designed to streamline and elevate child care business operations, making them more successful and efficient.
Free Webinar: The TurnKey Solution for Child Care Business Success: Procare Solutions will host a free webinar on June 20 at 12 PM CDT, featuring renowned child care industry expert and author Caroline Jens. The webinar will delve into the secrets of achieving unparalleled success in the child care business and offer invaluable insights into the acclaimed TurnKey Child Care Business Model developed by Caroline Jens. Attendees will learn essential strategies, tools, and best practices that have propelled numerous child care businesses to new heights of profitability, efficiency, and quality. Additionally, participants who attend live will have a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.
“We are thrilled to partner with Procare Solutions, a leader in child care management software. This collaboration allows us to offer our clients the best tools and support available in the industry, helping them to streamline their operations and achieve greater success,” said Caroline Jens, Co-Founder of Child Care Biz Help.
“At Procare Solutions, we are committed to providing child care centers with the tools they need to succeed. Partnering with Child Care Biz Help enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive child care management solutions to our customers, ensuring they have access to both top-tier software and expert business consulting,” said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO at Procare Solutions.
About Child Care Biz Help
Child Care Biz Help specializes in providing expert business consulting and support to existing and start-up child care centers. From improving operations to increasing enrollment and enhancing staff performance, Child Care Biz Help is dedicated to helping child care businesses succeed and grow.
About Procare Solutions
For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been helping early childhood educators simplify operations and create meaningful connections with families, so they can focus on what matters most – the children in their care.
From registration, attendance tracking, staff management and lesson planning to family engagement, tuition collection and reporting, we help ease the challenges faced of running a child care business.
Our dedicated team of support professionals also makes it easy to get up and running quickly and answer questions along the way. That’s why over 37,000 customers choose Procare. We are proud to be a leader in child care management software.
Caroline Jens
Register for the webinar here.
Caroline Jens
Child Care Biz Help
+1 262-804-0339
info@childcarebizhelp.com
