Upskilling Hospitality Talent for Healthcare Roles

Healthcare Employers to Learn Practical Strategies for Addressing Staffing Shortages at June 18 Webinar Event

Leawood, KS, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare employers and HR professionals are set to gain valuable insights and practical strategies for addressing critical staffing shortages in the industry at a live virtual webinar on June 18 at 11 a.m. presented by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). The webinar, featuring a panel discussion with healthcare experts, will equip healthcare employers with tactics to convert the hospitality industry's rich skill set into valuable allied healthcare staffing solutions to help ensure a robust healthcare workforce.

Healthcare employers across the U.S. are feeling the pain from an understaffed, undertrained, and overworked workforce. This live webinar is titled "From Hospitality to Healthcare: Upskilling Talent for In-Demand Roles" and will feature a panel of industry experts, including Jessica Langley-Loep, MS, executive director of education and advocacy at NHA, Jake Gleghorn, chief strategy officer at New Orleans Career Center, and Jenna Fisher, vice-president of clinical excellence at Healthcare Workforce Solutions, Ascend Learning.

Key Webinar Takeaways:

Identify transferrable healthcare skills in diverse populations

Gain insights from seasoned professionals to recognize hidden potential and transferable skills within diverse populations, tapping into adaptability, customer service, and problem-solving abilities to address staffing needs and enrich teams with untapped talent.

Develop efficient & cost-effective allied health training programs

Learn to efficiently train individuals for in-demand allied health fields, creating cost-effective educational routes that quickly connect untapped talent to your staffing needs.

Partner with community organizers and learning resource providers

Learn how to build clear healthcare career paths, ease transitions into healthcare, and foster a growth environment to attract and retain top talent, ensuring a dedicated and stable workforce in your health system.

"Healthcare employers are facing unprecedented challenges in staffing, and we believe that there is a wealth of untapped potential in the hospitality sector," Langley-Loep said. "Our webinar will provide attendees with the tools they need to unlock this potential and create a robust healthcare workforce."

The session is particularly timely as the healthcare industry seeks innovative solutions to fill the gap left by staffing shortages. By attending this webinar, participants will gain a new perspective on workforce development and leave with a clear plan to transform their recruitment and training approaches.

Registration Information: To reserve your spot for this free webinar, please visit https://info.nhanow.com/webinar-upskill-talent-healthcare-roles. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Don’t miss this pivotal discussion and help pave the way from hospitality to healthcare, creating a brighter future for individuals and a stronger healthcare system for all.

About National Healthcareer Association: NHA is building the next generation of allied health professionals. Since 1989, we have helped over 1.25 million people access a better future in healthcare. From innovative learning solutions to certification and career development, we partner with individuals, educators and employers to elevate the learning experience, ensure practice and career readiness and drive positive outcomes for the industry, allied health professionals, and ultimately patients.​ For more information about NHA's allied health workforce solutions, visit nhanow.com/employers.

Laura Williams National Healthcareer Association 913-661-6151 laura.williams@nhanow.com