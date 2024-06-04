My Carpet Cleaning Introduces Free Oriental Rug Pickup and Delivery Service in Chicago and Suburbs
New Facility in Glenview, IL Offers Convenient and Professional Hand-Washing Services for Delicate Oriental Rugs
Oriental rugs are often cherished family heirlooms and valuable investments, and our goal is to provide a cleaning service that respects and preserves their beauty.”NORTHBROOK, IL, US, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Carpet Cleaning, a leading provider of high-quality carpet cleaning services, is excited to announce the launch of its new free oriental rug pickup and delivery service. This innovative offering is designed to provide customers in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs with convenient access to professional hand-washing services for their delicate and valuable oriental rugs.
With the establishment of a state-of-the-art cleaning facility in Glenview, IL, My Carpet Cleaning is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction by ensuring that each rug receives the utmost care and attention. The new facility is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by experienced professionals who specialize in the meticulous hand-washing process that oriental rugs require.
**Key Features of the New Service:**
- **Free Pickup and Delivery:** Customers in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs can now enjoy the convenience of free pickup and delivery for their oriental rugs, eliminating the hassle of transporting heavy and delicate items.
- **Expert Hand-Washing:** Each rug is carefully hand-washed using gentle, eco-friendly cleaning solutions that preserve the rug's integrity and vibrant colors.
- **State-of-the-Art Facility:** The new Glenview facility is designed to handle a wide range of oriental rugs, ensuring that each piece is cleaned to the highest standards.
- **Personalized Care:** The team at My Carpet Cleaning understands the unique needs of oriental rugs and provides personalized care to ensure their longevity and beauty.
"We are thrilled to offer this new service to our valued customers," said Max, the president of My Carpet Cleaning. "Oriental rugs are often cherished family heirlooms and valuable investments, and our goal is to provide a cleaning service that respects and preserves their beauty. Our new facility in Glenview allows us to deliver exceptional results with the convenience of free pickup and delivery."
My Carpet Cleaning company has built a reputation for excellence in the carpet cleaning industry, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The introduction of the free oriental rug pickup and delivery service is a testament to the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.
For more information about the new service or to schedule a pickup, please visit https://www.mycarpetcleaning.us/area-rug-cleaning or call (847) 994-1171.
**About the Company:**
My Carpet Cleaning is a premier carpet cleaning service provider in the Chicago area, offering a range of services, including residential and commercial carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and now, oriental rug hand-washing. With a focus on quality and customer care, the company strives to exceed expectations with every job.
