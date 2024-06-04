CareSource Names Edward Stubbers Chief Legal Officer

DAYTON, Ohio, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource announced today the appointment of Edward Stubbers, J.D., to Chief Legal Officer (CLO) effective June 1, 2024. He succeeds Richard Topping.

Stubbers was previously CareSource’s General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal. He will serve on the company’s executive leadership team and report to CareSource President and CEO Erhardt Preitauer.

"Ed is an accomplished lawyer and health care executive with nearly 30 years of industry experience,” said Erhardt Preitauer, CareSource President and CEO. “His ability to collaboratively apply his expertise to advance business strategies is invaluable. Importantly, his commitment to our mission is evident in the way he leads and champions member wellbeing.”

In this role, Stubbers will lead CareSource’s assurance teams including legal, internal audit, ethics and compliance, enterprise risk management, program integrity and corporate governance. He will build upon the impactful work of Topping, who helped to position the company for national growth.

“It’s an honor to contribute to the growth of an organization focused on transforming health care for complex populations,” said Stubbers. “I’m inspired by our mission, energized by my colleagues and committed to make a difference for those we serve.”

Stubbers graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Planning/Administration and the University of Dayton with a Juris Doctor. He is a member of the Ohio Bar Association, the Association of Corporate Counsel and the American Health Lawyers Association.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with more than 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com, or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Attachment

Joseph Kelley CareSource 5135098466 joseph.kelley@caresource.com