Facial Mask Market Set to Reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2034, Reports Fact.MR
Use of 3D printing materials to increase at a fast pace in medical equipment. For a more detailed analysis, get the full Fact.MR research report.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study by Fact.MR reveals the global facial mask market (フェイシャルマスク市場) will reach a size of US$ 5.4 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.
The market has witnessed unprecedented growth and evolution, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that swept across the globe. Demand for medical masks, including surgical masks, N95 respirators, and other protective face coverings, is growing as individuals, healthcare professionals, and various industries prioritize safety and infection prevention.
Increasing awareness of respiratory illnesses and the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) have significantly contributed to the market's expansion. Governments, healthcare organizations, and private enterprises have played a pivotal role in driving production and distribution efforts to meet the soaring demand.
Market growth is being driven by innovation, with manufacturers constantly improving mask designs, materials, and filtration capabilities. As the world navigates through ongoing health challenges, the global facial mask market remains a critical component in the collective efforts to safeguard public health and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global facial mask market is experiencing steady growth, with forecasts indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% until 2034. In 2024, global sales of facial masks are estimated at US$ 5.4 billion, with projections suggesting a climb to US$ 8.3 billion by the end of 2034. Notably, the North American market is expected to expand at a slightly higher rate, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the same period. Medical masks are anticipated to maintain their dominance, comprising 63.9% of the market share in 2024. Furthermore, East Asia is poised to solidify its presence, projected to account for 22.9% of the global market share by 2034. These trends underscore the increasing significance and demand for facial masks worldwide, driven by various factors such as healthcare concerns, beauty trends, and environmental considerations.
“Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the use of facial masks, with government regulations mandating their use in public spaces. Continuous innovation in mask designs, materials, and filtration capabilities will drive market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Market Developments
Key facial mask producers are Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Inc., 3M Company, Cardinal Health, and Ambus AS. Key companies in the industry are joining forces by merging and acquiring other companies. They are also launching new products to make their position stronger and grab a larger share of the market.
In 2022, Honeywell introduced two new NIOSH-certified respirators, the DC365 compact surgical N95 respirator and the RU8500X series half-mask respirator to address the rising need for effective facial masks among healthcare workers.
In 2020, over 75 countries had mandated the use of face masks and approximately 88% of the world population lived in countries that recommended the use of face masks in public settings.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fruit puree market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (medical masks, respirators), usage (reusable, disposable), and distribution channel (institutional sales, retail sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
