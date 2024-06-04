Ceramide Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.1% With US$ 869.7 Million By 2034
Ceramides Key Role in Skin Care Products for Protection from Various Factors Driving its Consumption: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People have become more active as far as personal grooming and fashion is concerned, pushing them to use different cosmetic products for their skin. This has subsequently increased the use of ceramide in several products as it helps protect from pollution and adverse weather conditions. The global ceramide market (セラミド市場) is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 481.1 million in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2034.
The market for ceramides is steadily expanding as more individuals recognize the need for self-care. People in general dislike having wrinkles and lines on their skin that make them appear old, compelling them to resort to skin care products. Many of these products frequently utilize ceramide materials to smooth out apparent lines, wrinkles, and other aging indications, leaving the individual looking youthful and fresh.
There is a direct link between diet and skin care; hence, many nutritionists advocate eating foods rich in ceramide such as soybeans, dairy, eggs, sweet potato, corn, and brown rice. Plant-extract ceramides will account for a higher market share over the next decade owing to rising demand for plant-based components rather than those derived from animals or synthetic sources.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
By 2034, the global ceramide market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 869.7 million. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2024 and 2034.
The United States is expected to hold a market share of 73.5% in North America by the end of 2034. The South Korean market is approximated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.
The East Asia market is evaluated to climb to at a value of US$ 334 million by 2034 end. Sales of fermentation ceramides are foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2034.
“Japan will be a key market in East Asia as the fashion industry flourishes in the country,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
some of the leading providers of ceramide market are Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Doosan Corporation, Croda International Plc, Unitika, Vantage Speciality Ingredients, Macrocare, Evonik Industries AG, SK Bioland, Kao Corporation
Country-wise Insights:
Ceramides are predicted to be profitable in the global market in the future, with South Korea, China, and Japan holding the largest market shares. Japan's ceramide market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034, taking up a sizable portion of the East Asian ceramide industry.
What Draws a Lot of Ceramide Manufacturers to the United States?
"More Individuals Are Realizing the Value of Natural Products"
In the personal care and cosmetics sector, demand for natural materials in cosmetics is exceeding supply. Ceramide products, which are widely used in a range of anti-aging skincare and cosmetics, are seeing significant market increase in the United States due to the growing number of senior citizens in the population.
What is driving China's increasing dominance in the ceramides market?
"National Pollution Levels Are Rising"
Public preference for organic ceramide products has been influenced by rising pollution levels and global warming, which is expected to support the growth of the ceramide industry in the nation throughout the course of the forecast period. In the nation, more people are searching for natural care solutions as a means of battling environmental problems including pollution and grime. In addition, the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry in China has coincided with a rise in several skin conditions, including xerosis, xeroderma, dry skin, and skin damage.
Ceramides Making Their Way in Beauty Industry:
Ceramides are lipid powerhouses that are inherent fats and are very useful for the upper echelons of the skin. They have excellent qualities of keeping the skin hydrated under hot and humid environments. Added to this, these lips are vital for binding skill cells together, providing structural integrity to the skin barrier.
Market players have started to use ceramides more often in their beauty products to enhance the effectiveness of their end products. This has benefited ceramide suppliers as now they have a wider market to capitalize on and increase their consumer base.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ceramide market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on process (fermentation ceramides, plant-extract ceramides) and end use (personal care products & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals & healthcare), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
