Drone Spraying Services Market Expected to Reach USD 1495.5 Million by 2032 |Emergen Research

Technological advancements in done spraying services is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Drone Spraying Services Market Size – USD 170.2 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for disinfectant spraying services in the agricultural sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drone spraying services market size was USD 170.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in drone spraying services is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Spraying drones are outfitted with cutting-edge technology, such as Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation, high-resolution cameras, and sophisticated algorithms, which enable accurate application of fertilizers, insecticides, and herbicides to targeted areas, decreasing waste and optimizing treatment efficacy and increasing crop health and production. For instance, on 20 May 2022, Unnati, an agro ecosystem powered by FinTech, launched a Drone Spray service for farmers. To provide the service, the platform uses a fleet of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA-approved) drones. With a high-precision spray and capabilities, such as 'Return to Launch' and geofencing, the drones can spray water/pesticides/fertilizers for one acre of land in under 8 minutes, saving up to 95% of water. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), the drones ensure that spray system is used optimally in a non-hazardous manner that prevents chemicals from entering farmers' circulatory systems.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The fixed-wing drones segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global drone spraying services market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for fixed-wing drones as these have longer flight times and cover larger areas, making these well-suited for agricultural fields where extensive coverage is. Many fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) can stay aloft for 16 hours or longer if their fuel has a higher energy density. Fixed-wing drones are commonly used for crop spraying in large agricultural fields where these cover extensive areas efficiently, applying pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers with precision. In addition, these accurately apply pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, reducing human exposure to harmful chemicals and minimizing wastage, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The farmers and growers segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global drone spraying services market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for drones since these have the ability to cover large areas of farmland in a short period of time as a result farmer may immediately identify sections of the land that require care such as spraying crops for pest. Rather than spraying an entire field, which can lead to a negative environmental impact, agriculture drones for spraying can apply spot treatments of pesticides and fertilizers, aiding in the reduction of agricultural runoff and chemical drift. In addition, using drones for spot operations instead of huge full-field sprayers or crop dusters also help to minimize air pollution while simultaneously lowering farmer input costs, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global drone spraying services market in 2022. This is due to increasing need for drones as these enable precision agriculture by providing farmers with the ability to precisely target areas for spraying pesticides, and fertilizers, which results in efficient resource utilization and improved crop yields. In addition, increasing partnership and product launches by the companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

DJI, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, AeroVironment, Inc., Parrot Drone SAS, Kespry, Dedrone, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., XAG Co., Ltd, Draganfly Inc., Sentera, Microdrones, PrecisionHawk, Aerobotics, (Pty) Ltd, RANTIZO, INCJ, Ltd, Green Aero Technology Inc., Gamaya, Bluewhite, Airobotics, and Ninox Robotics Pty Ltd

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone spraying services market on the basis of drone type, payload capacity, application, end-use, and region:

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Fixed-Wing Drones

Multirotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Small Drones (Below 5 kg)

Medium Drones (5 kg to 20 kg)

Large Drones (Above 20 kg)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Pesticides Spraying

Water Spraying

Insecticides Spraying

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Farmers and Growers

Forestry Companies

Industrial Enterprises

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

