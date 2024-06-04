Mammography Workstations Market to Surpass USD 264.42 Million By 2031
Mammography Workstations Market Poised for Expansion, Owing to Early Detection and Advanced TechnologyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mammography Workstations Market Size, Valued USD 152.75 million by 2023 and expected to reach nearly USD 264.42 million by 2031, at CAGR 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Advanced Workstations Power Growth in Mammography Market
Mammography Workstations Market is driven by the rising prevalence of breast cancer, a focus on early detection through advanced mammography technology, and increasing investment in research by both governments and private companies, the mammography workstation market is experiencing significant growth. This market expansion is fueled by the development of next-generation workstations with features like high-resolution imaging and open architecture, which cater to the growing elderly population at higher risk for breast cancer.
List of Mammography Workstations Market Companies Profiled in Report:
• Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.
• Analogic Corporation
• Canon Inc.
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
• GE Healthcare
• Hologic Inc.
• Metaltronica S.p.A
• Mindray Medical International Limited
• Philips Healthcare
• Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)
Key Market Segments
By Modality type
• Multimodal
• Standalone
By Application
• Diagnostic screening
• Advance imaging
• Clinical review
By End-use
• Hospitals
• Breast care centers
• Academia
Mammography Workstations Market Segmentation Analysis
By Application, Diagnosis Screening (dominant segment) holds the largest market share due to its wide use in early detection programs. Increased government initiatives like BreastScreen Australia, which offer free mammograms, further fuel this segment's growth. Advanced Imaging (fastest growing segment) is witnessing rapid growth due to the adoption of innovative technology. New product launches, like Candelis' workstation supporting 3D ultrasound images, exemplify the advancements driving this segment.
By Modality, Multimodal (dominant segment) workstations hold the majority share due to their popularity in hospitals and breast centers. They offer high-resolution displays and the ability to compare different image types, aiding diagnosis. Additionally, they allow for customization based on user preferences. Standalone (fastest growing segment) experiencing rapid growth due to increasing adoption. Standalone workstations enable working with images from various sources and simplify workflow. They integrate data from multiple modalities, automatically align images, and provide patient history for a comprehensive view.
By End-Use, Hospitals (dominant segment) holds the largest share due to rising breast screenings, increasing healthcare funding, and government initiatives promoting early detection programs. Many developed countries utilize mammography workstations in their screening programs. Breast Care Centers is experiencing the fastest growth due to growing awareness and a rise in specialized breast centers. These centers offer comprehensive breast care, including diagnosis and preventive services. The expanding network of breast centers further fuels this segment's growth.
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Mammography Workstations Market
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced several challenges to the mammography workstations market. Disruptions in the supply chain, particularly in the procurement of critical components and raw materials, have led to production delays and increased costs. Moreover, the geopolitical instability has impacted market confidence and investment in the affected regions. However, companies are actively seeking to mitigate these challenges by diversifying their supply chains and exploring alternative sourcing strategies to ensure the continuous availability of mammography workstations.
Impact of Economic Slowdown on Mammography Workstations Market
The global economic slowdown, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has had a mixed impact on the mammography workstations market. On one hand, reduced healthcare budgets and economic constraints in certain regions have slowed down the adoption of new technologies. On the other hand, the heightened focus on healthcare and preventive measures during the pandemic has underscored the importance of early cancer detection, driving demand for mammography workstations. As economies recover and healthcare spending rebounds, the market is expected to witness sustained growth.
Regional Analysis
The mammography workstation market is driven by the rising prevalence of breast cancer, a focus on early detection through advanced mammography technology, and increasing investment in research. Diagnosis screening is the dominant application segment, while multimodal workstations hold the largest market share by type due to their functionalities in hospitals and breast centers. North America leads the market due to its large elderly population, continuous technological advancements, and presence of major industry players.
Recent Developments:
• February 2022: Hologic Inc. strengthens its breast cancer offerings by acquiring Biotheranostics, a leader in molecular diagnostic tests.
• January 2022: Fujifilm unveils the AMULET X workstation, boasting improved diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort through its advanced technology.
• December 2021: General Electric prioritizes patient experience with the launch of Senographe Pristina Go, a workstation designed for enhanced comfort and improved imaging performance.
• October 2021: Philips introduces the MicroDose SI workstation, focusing on superior image quality with a reduced radiation dose for patients.
• July 2021: Fujifilm Healthcare bolsters its portfolio by acquiring Hitachi Diagnostic Imaging.
Key Insights Of The Mammography Workstations Market
• Focus on features like high-resolution imaging, open architecture, and multimodality capabilities to cater to evolving market needs.
• Identify high-growth regions and segments to strategically expand your market presence.
• Evaluate potential investments in research and development to stay ahead of the curve with innovative mammography workstation technology.
