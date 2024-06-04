Biopreservation Market Thriving Globally: Key Drivers and Insights
Discover the latest insights into the thriving biopreservation market. Learn about key drivers, market restraints & segment trends in this comprehensive summary
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biopreservation market size reached USD 3.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The global biopreservation market continues to experience steady growth, propelled by various factors such as advancements in biobanking, regenerative medicine research, and rising investments in personalized medicine. A recent market research report delves into the driving forces behind this growth and provides valuable insights into the industry's trajectory.
To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2890
Key Market Drivers
The market's expansion is attributed to several key drivers:
Advancements in Biobanking: Biopreservation techniques are pivotal in healthcare and the food industry, with natural flora and antibacterial products aiding in the preservation of biological and food materials. Government funding for research and development activities in healthcare, exemplified by initiatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India, fuels market growth.
Growing Demand for Stem Cell Preservation: Stem cell technology has emerged as a cornerstone in modern medicine, offering personalized treatment for various diseases. The demand for stem cell preservation is rising, driven by the potential for utilizing stored stem cells in future treatments. Notable advancements, such as CooperSurgical's Cord Blood Registry® and Cryovault's recognition as the 'Best Stem Cell Bank in India,' underscore the importance of stem cell preservation.
Increase in Investments in Regenerative and Personalized Medicine Research: The market benefits from increased investments and funding in regenerative and personalized medicine research. Companies like Siren Biotechnology receiving grants for immuno-gene therapies highlight the industry's growth trajectory.
Rapid Technological Advancements: Technological innovations, particularly in biopreservation applications and facilities, contribute significantly to market growth. Integration of biobanks with artificial intelligence (AI) and the introduction of AI-driven drug discovery platforms, such as BPGbio's NAi Interrogative Biology® Platform, propel the market forward. Additionally, advancements in cryopreservation, exemplified by Athersys' Secure Integrated Freezer Unit (SIFU®), further augment growth.
To Get A Discount On The Latest Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2890
Market Restraints
However, certain challenges hinder market growth:
High Cost of Modern Biobanking and Biopreservation Methods: The industry faces challenges due to the high cost associated with modern biobanking and biopreservation methods. Financial constraints within developing regions and currency fluctuations impede market expansion.
Ethical and Legal Limitations: Ethical and legal concerns surrounding biopreservation hinder market growth. Issues regarding the ethical conduct of research studies using stored biological samples pose challenges to the industry's development.
Market Segment Insights
Biopreservation Product Type Insights:
Biospecimen Equipment: Dominating the market, biospecimen equipment, including temperature control systems and accessories, caters to the preservation needs of valuable biological materials.
Consumables: The consumables segment, encompassing vials, straws, and microtiter plates, experiences steady growth due to high demand from biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Biopreservation Application Insights:
Biobanking: Biobanking holds the largest revenue share, supporting biomedical research and genetic interaction studies.
Regenerative Medicine: The regenerative medicine segment witnesses robust growth, fueled by advancements in cell therapy and gene therapy.
Biopreservation Biospecimen Insights:
Stem Cells: With the highest revenue share, stem cells are crucial for regenerative medicine and drug testing. Collaborations, such as the partnership between Leukaemia & Myeloma Research UK and Smart Cells International, drive market growth.
The global biopreservation market continues to evolve, driven by technological innovations, strategic collaborations, and increasing investments in healthcare research. As the industry addresses challenges and leverages growth opportunities, it remains poised for further expansion.
Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biopreservation-market
Biopreservation Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global Biopreservation market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Biopreservation solutions.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck KGaA
STEMCELL Technologies
Helmer Scientific Inc.
So-Low Environmental Equipment Co.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
BioLife Solutions
PrincetonCryo
AMS Biotechnology (AMSBIO)
OPS Diagnostics
NIPPON Genetics EUROPE
ARCTIKO
PHC Holdings Corporation
Chart Industries
Azenta US, Inc.
MVE Biological Solutions
LabVantage Solutions Inc.
X-Therma, Inc.
Lifeline Scientific
VWR International, LLC.
Eppendorf SE
Taylor-Wharton
Simport Scientific Inc.
Biopreservation Latest Industry Updates
On 20 September 2023, The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission (MSCRC) declared the funding awards of approximately USD 4 million devoted to development of innovative research to propel improvements in stem cell treatments and technologies across Maryland.
On 22 April 2021, The University of Minnesota is one of two institutions in the United States to host a new research center for human organ and tissue preservation banks established by the Biostasis Research Institute (BRI), for a purpose to safe and rapidly rewarm cryogenic storage of organs donated for transplantation.
Buy Now: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2890
Biopreservation Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global Biopreservation market on the basis of Product Type, Biospecimen, Application, Cell Providers Volume, End-Use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Biospecimen Equipment
Temperature control systems
Refrigerator
Freezers
Cryogenic Storage System
Thawing Equipment
Accessories
Alarms and Monitoring Systems
Incubators
Centrifuge Machine
Other Equipment
Biopreservation Media
Home-brew
Pre-formulated
Nutrient Media
Sera
Growth Factors and Supplements
Consumables
Vials
Straws
Microtiter Plates
Bags
Liquid Nitrogen
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
Biospecimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Human Tissue Samples
Organ
Stem Cells
Other Biospecimens
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Regenerative Medicine
Cell Therapy
Gene Therapy
Others
Biobanking
Human Eggs
Human Sperms
Veterinary IVF (in vitro fertilization)
Drug Discovery
Research Application
Clinical Trials
Other Application
Cell Providers Volume Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
CD34+
CD19+
MSC
iPSC
hESC
Tumor Cells
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Biobanks
Gene Banks
Hospitals
Biopharmaceutical Company
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Dive into the equivalent report by Emergen Research
Obesity Treatment Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/obesity-treatment-market
Smart Fabrics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-fabrics-market
Gold Nanoparticles Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gold-nanoparticles-market
Telecom Tower Power System Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telecom-tower-power-system-market
Invisible Orthodontics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/invisible-orthodontics-market
Car Rental Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/car-rental-market
Insulin Delivery Devices Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/insulin-delivery-devices-market
Fuel Additives Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-additives-market
Magnesium Oxide Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/magnesium-oxide-market
Peptide Therapeutics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/peptide-therapeutics-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn