Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is Going to Boom at USD 97.64 Billion by 2031
Securing Our Future: Innovations and Trends in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size stood at USD 69.24 billion in 2023 and USD 97.64 billion by 2031, and a CAGR of 4.39% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Top Key Players:
Veolia
SUEZ
DuPont
Pentair plc
Xylem Inc.
Aquatech International LLC
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Ecolab Inc.
Calgon Carbon Corp.
Escalating water scarcity concerns and stringent regulations for wastewater discharge are propelling the water and wastewater treatment equipment market toward significant growth.
The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market fosters developing and deploying important equipment for treating wastewater and icing its safe return to the terrain or reuse. With growing populations and expanding industries and factories placing immense strain on the ground freshwater, sustainable water operation practices are becoming consummate. Consumers and enterprises are increasingly fetching the significance of responsible water operation and minimizing environmental impact. Governments worldwide are making stricter regulations on wastewater discharge, calling for effective treatment technologies. Rapid industrialization leads to a swell in water demand for various artificial processes, challenging effective wastewater treatment results. Deteriorating water structure in numerous regions necessitates investments in upgraded treatment plants.
Segment Analysis: Tertiary Treatment Dominates based on Process
By Process, the market is segmented into three types: Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary. Tertiary treatment holds the dominant position with more than 45% revenue share in 2023 and a projected CAGR of around 5%. This dominance stems from tertiary treatment's crucial role in removing residual impurities and contaminants, ensuring the treated wastewater meets stringent environmental regulations and is safe for reuse applications. Membrane filtration and disinfection systems in this segment polish the treated wastewater by removing remaining contaminants, making it suitable for reuse in irrigation or industrial processes.
The primary segment utilizes equipment like clarifiers, separators, and flotation systems to remove large solids and organic matter, laying the groundwork for further treatment. In the secondary segment, the biological processes with equipment like activated sludge systems and rotating biological contactors break down organic matter and nutrients in wastewater.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown:
The war has disintegrated global force chains for essential materials and factors used in water and wastewater treatment, potentially leading to price oscillations and design detainments. An Economic Slowdown could lead to popular constraints, impacting government investments in water structure systems and potentially hindering market growth in certain regions. An economic slowdown could lead to financial constraints, impacting government investments in water structure systems and potentially unavailability of water in certain areas. Still, the long-term outlook remains positive. Growing urbanization and industrialization will continue to drive demand for effective water and wastewater treatment results. also, technological advancements, similar to developing more effective and cost-effective treatment processes, can further propel the water and wastewater treatment equipment market forward.
Asia Pacific Leads the Charge: A Region Ripe for Growth
The Asia Pacific region holds the dominant position in the market, accounting for above 35% of the revenue share in 2023. Growing awareness of water conservation and environmental protection among consumers and industries. Presence of a large number of established and emerging players in the water and wastewater treatment equipment industry. Government initiatives promoting sustainable water management practices.
In Central and South America, the market is also expected to grow steadily. Governments in this region are putting a lot of effort into improving water quality and managing water resources sustainably. This, combined with a strong presence of industries that need good wastewater treatment like food and beverages, is driving market growth there.
Future Growth and Recent Developments
In Dec 2023, Samyang Corporation launched new ion exchange resins and established a dedicated water solutions organization to cater to the global market.
In Oct 2023, AqueoUS Vets Launched a water treatment cartridge system for removing emerging contaminants like PFAS and arsenic from groundwater.
In Sept 2022, Evac developed a new mid-size membrane bioreactor (MBR) wastewater treatment system for various vessels.
Key Takeaways
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market segments, including equipment types, treatment processes, and applications.
Identifies potential challenges such as high initial costs and skilled labor shortages.
Provides valuable insights into regional trends, with Asia Pacific expected to lead the market growth.
Highlights recent developments in the industry, showcasing advancements in technology and product offerings.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
