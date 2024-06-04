Global Air Cargo Security Screening System Market to Hit $1.62 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4% CAGR

Integration of advanced imaging technologies, AI, and machine learning in air cargo security screening systems will drive global market growth over the decade.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A freshly published industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that worldwide demand for air cargo security screening systems is estimated at US$ 1.1 billion in 2024. The global air cargo security screening system market is predicted to expand at 4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Growing threat of terrorist activities is predicted to urge airport authorities around the world to adopt advanced explosives detection technology, which is further projected to increase demand for air cargo security screening systems. These systems find applications in the detection of narcotics and explosives. Growing cases of attacks involving explosives are forecasted to lead to the rising adoption of security technologies by airport authorities to minimize the chances of these attacks. Increasing preference for freight shipping facilities for swift goods transportation is predicted to lead to increased global utilization of these technologies and screening devices. More airport authorities and governments are emphasizing the development of dedicated air cargo terminals to improve security, which is leading to increased adoption of air cargo security screening systems.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global air cargo security screening system market is set to achieve a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a rise to US$ 1.62 billion by 2034. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2024 to 2034, driven by increasing global trade and stringent security regulations. Notably, screening systems for oversized cargo are expected to dominate the market, comprising 42.9% of the total market share by the end of the forecast period. This segment's prominence highlights the growing need for comprehensive screening solutions that can handle larger and potentially more complex cargo items, ensuring safety and compliance with international standards.Regionally, East Asia is poised to be a significant player, accounting for 38.4% of the global market share by 2034. Within this region, China is forecasted to exhibit robust growth, with demand for air cargo security screening systems anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.6%. By 2034, China's market is expected to reach a value of US$ 357.6 million. This growth in East Asia, and particularly in China, underscores the region's expanding air cargo sector and its commitment to enhancing security measures amidst rising trade volumes. The focus on advanced screening technologies in these areas will be crucial in supporting the global air cargo industry's safe and efficient operation.“Increased investments by aviation authorities in the installation of advanced security screening systems are predicted to contribute to revenue streams for providers of air cargo security screening systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Government Investments in Smart Airports in East AsiaDemand for air cargo security screening systems in East Asia is forecasted to increase at a 4.4% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 624 billion by 2034-end. The logistics industry is predicted to contribute to the rising demand for air cargo security screening systems. In addition, growing investments by governments from regional countries to construct smart airports are driving trends in the market.Key Market PlayersLeading manufacturers of air cargo security screening systems are 3DX-RAY, L-3 Security & Detection Systems, American Science and Engineering, Morpho Detection, Amstrong Monitoring, Rapiscan Systems, Ailardoni, Autoclear, CEIA, and Astrophysics.Country-wise InsightsThe United States is projected to account for 68.9% of the North American air cargo security screening system market by 2034. The country's well-established air cargo industry and ongoing security challenges drive the demand for advanced screening technologies. The enforcement of stringent international standards and regulations further fuels the need for sophisticated security measures, leading to increased investments in cutting-edge air cargo security screening systems.In East Asia, China is expected to hold 57.3% of the market by 2034. The rising volume of cargo and passengers is prompting significant investments in China's aviation sector. This growth, combined with the expanding economy and increasing global trade, is expected to boost air cargo traffic, subsequently driving the demand for enhanced air cargo security screening systems to ensure improved security measures.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Container Security Scanning Market : According to Fact.MR's predictions, worldwide sales of container security scanning solutions are set to increase at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033. The global container security scanning market is thus expected to increase from US$ 4.14 billion in 2023 to US$ 9.02 billion by the end of 2033. Air Charter Services Market : The air charter services market is expected to be worth US$ 31.9 billion by the end of 2023 and is projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 54.0 billion by 2033.