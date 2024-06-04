Green Games LTD: Revolutionizing the Elite Online Casino Landscape with Betted.Games and 321Betz.com

Green Games LTD is at the forefront of innovation in the online gaming industry. By consistently bringing the most cutting-edge products to market, the company solidifies its position as a leader in the sector.

London, UK , June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Games LTD is thrilled to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking online casino platforms, Betted.games and 321betz.com. This pivotal development marks the dawn of a new era in online gaming, providing an unparalleled opportunity for investors to be part of something extraordinary.





A Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

Green Games LTD is at the forefront of innovation in the online gaming industry. By consistently bringing the most cutting-edge products to market, the company solidifies its position as a leader in the sector. A prime example of this is the exciting partnership with major poker events, beginning with the prestigious "LAT Poker Series." The inaugural live tournament will take place in Panama during the first week of October, offering players the chance to compete for a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000.

Betted.Games: The Premier Crypto Casino

Betted.games (or "BETTED") is designed to be the leading casino for the crypto community, focusing on poker and other casino games. This platform offers a unique opportunity for any project with a dedicated community and a reliable owner to create a customized casino experience. Key features include:

Poker Rooms : Exclusive environments tailored for poker enthusiasts.

: Exclusive environments tailored for poker enthusiasts. Sports Betting : Comprehensive options for sports aficionados.

: Comprehensive options for sports aficionados. Casino Games: A wide variety of games for all types of players.

Betted allows projects to use their own tokens as currency within the casino, creating private poker clubs with customized rules, logos, exclusive prizes, and token-based payment methods for tournaments.

Additionally, the platform offers a staking system where users can stake tokens or community NFTs to earn casino revenues. Projects can raise funds by minting NFTs, which players can sell to benefit from casino rewards and staking opportunities.

321betz.com: A Robust Poker Network and Beyond

Recognizing the limitations of external poker networks, Green Games LTD developed 321betz.com, a platform boasting a poker network with over 5,000 peak-time players.

This platform features numerous daily and weekly tournaments with guaranteed prizes up to €50,000, as well as sports betting and innovative casino games.

Starting in June, strategic agreements will qualify players for live events in Panama, offering prizes up to $250,000.

The partnership between Betted.games and the prestigious LAT POKER SERIES is a cornerstone of this project's innovative ecosystem. This exclusive collaboration not only elevates Betted.games' status but also provides 321betz.com players with unparalleled opportunities to secure seats at the most renowned poker events in Latin America.

Exclusive Benefits for the Online Gaming Community

The projects created by Green Games LTD let users experience the best of traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies in gaming. This provides flexibility and convenience for all players, regardless of their preferred method of payment.

In addition, Green Games LTD offers a wide range of benefits to the online gaming community. These benefits include the following:

Affiliate Program : Green Games LTD has an attractive starting revenue share of 35%, enabling users to profit by promoting the platform.

: Green Games LTD has an attractive starting revenue share of 35%, enabling users to profit by promoting the platform. Private Poker Clubs : For crypto communities, Green Games LTD offers Full customization for crypto communities, allowing for a personalized gaming experience.

: For crypto communities, Green Games LTD offers Full customization for crypto communities, allowing for a personalized gaming experience. Staking Dashboard : Users can stake tokens and NFTs on the Green Games LTD staking dashboard, earning revenues while enjoying their favorite games.

: Users can stake tokens and NFTs on the Green Games LTD staking dashboard, earning revenues while enjoying their favorite games. NFT Marketplace : The platform also features an NFT marketplace where users can create, sell, and benefit from their unique NFT creations.

: The platform also features an NFT marketplace where users can create, sell, and benefit from their unique NFT creations. NFT Poker Tournaments : Green Games LTD offers NFT poker tournaments and the ability to promote any NFT collection. The idea is to provide players with a new level of excitement.

: Green Games LTD offers NFT poker tournaments and the ability to promote any NFT collection. The idea is to provide players with a new level of excitement. Project Promotions : Green Games LTD also provides tools for projects to raise funds and reward their holders. The purpose of the feature is to create a mutually beneficial relationship between the platform and its users.

: Green Games LTD also provides tools for projects to raise funds and reward their holders. The purpose of the feature is to create a mutually beneficial relationship between the platform and its users. Pools and Special Tournaments: Green Games LTD users can enjoy exclusive rewards and events. This feature includes pools and special tournaments, adding extra excitement to the gaming experience.

Overall, Green Games LTD offers numerous benefits to the online gaming community. This particular profile makes the company's products and services stand out in the market.

About Green Games LTD?

Green Games LTD is an experienced and forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering the most exciting and advanced products in the online gaming market. The launch of Betted.games and 321betz.com represents a significant step forward, offering an elite casino experience to players worldwide. With a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, Green Games LTD is poised to disrupt the market and provide substantial returns to investors globally.

The company is forging strategic alliances with premier poker events, beginning with an exclusive partnership with the renowned “LAT Poker Series”. This collaboration opens doors for players to compete in high-stakes live tournaments with guaranteed prize pools, positioning the company as a key player in the elite poker scene.

Invest in the future of online gaming with Green Games LTD – where innovation meets opportunity.

To learn more about these innovative platforms, visit: Betted.games and 321betz.com. Follow Green Games LTD on social media for the latest updates: X (Twitter) | Telegram

Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.

Jorge Farres admin (at) betted.gg