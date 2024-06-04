Myriad Genetics Launches New Universal Plus Panel for Foresight® Carrier Screen

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the addition of a new Universal Plus Panel to its Foresight® Carrier Screen. The panel includes 39 conditions and screens up to 272 genes associated with serious inherited conditions.



The conditions added to the Universal Plus panel were named in the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) practice resource for carrier screening. The ACMG calls for expanded carrier screening to be routinely offered to individuals who are pregnant or considering becoming pregnant, while also advising on specific conditions to be tested.

“Building on our efforts to advance equitable and accessible prenatal care, our latest panel update reflects Myriad’s commitment to continually growing and innovating to provide genetic insights that can help guide family planning decisions for every parent,” said Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “The genes incorporated into the Universal Plus panel were selected based on guideline recommendations, associated condition severity, condition prevalence, clinical actionability of results, and detection sensitivity.”

Myriad’s expanded carrier screen applies next-generation sequencing (NGS) and other technologies to find pathogenic variants underlying heritable genetic diseases, regardless of ancestry. The Foresight carrier screen offers a detailed report that includes test results and testing methodology, while also providing free and on-demand access to genetic counseling resources to help families and providers understand the report and be informed when considering next steps.

